2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

• Audience fans with your name/ logo on it

• Premium Diamond Sponsor Signage

• 10’ X 10’ booth space to advertise your business

• Logo on stage banners- two main stages and beer garden stage

• Access to our “backstage hospitality house” for 4 with food and refreshments





• Promote your business or organization on the stage each day! Introduction of a member or rep of your business/ or-

ganization with a 2 minute “commercial” on the mic on one of the stages!





• Diamond Sponsor Social media mentions and links

• Logo on fest window posters

• Diamond Sponsor listing with logo on Frankfort Bluegrass Fest website with link to your website/ page

• Diamond Level stage mentions throughout the fest

• Logo and Diamond Level Sponsor listing in brochures