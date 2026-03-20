2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
• Audience fans with your name/ logo on it
• Premium Diamond Sponsor Signage
• 10’ X 10’ booth space to advertise your business
• Logo on stage banners- two main stages and beer garden stage
• Access to our “backstage hospitality house” for 4 with food and refreshments
• Promote your business or organization on the stage each day! Introduction of a member or rep of your business/ or-
ganization with a 2 minute “commercial” on the mic on one of the stages!
• Diamond Sponsor Social media mentions and links
• Logo on fest window posters
• Diamond Sponsor listing with logo on Frankfort Bluegrass Fest website with link to your website/ page
• Diamond Level stage mentions throughout the fest
• Logo and Diamond Level Sponsor listing in brochures
• 10’ X 10’ booth space to advertise your business
• Logo on stage banners– two main stages and beer garden stage
• Access to our “backstage hospitality house” for 2 with food and refreshments
• Introduction of a representative of your business/ organization with a 2 minute “commercial” on the mic .
• Platinum Sponsor Social media mentions and links
• Logo on fest window posters
• Listing on Platinum Sponsor signage
• Platinum Sponsor listing with logo on Frankfort Bluegrass Fest website with link to your website/ page
• Platinum Level stage mentions throughout the fest
• Logo and Platinum Level Sponsor listing in brochures
• Introduction of a representative of your business/ organization on stage at the festival
• Gold Sponsor Social media mentions and links
• Logo on fest window posters
• Listing on Gold Sponsor signage
• Gold Sponsor listing with logo on Frankfort Bluegrass Fest website with link to your website/ page
• Gold Level stage mentions throughout the fest
• Logo and Gold Level Sponsor listing in brochures
• Listing on Silver Sponsor signage
• Silver Sponsor listing with logo on Frankfort Bluegrass Fest website with link to your website/ page
• Silver Level stage mentions throughout the fest
• Logo and Silver Level Sponsor listing in fest brochure
• Bronze Level stage mentions throughout the fest
• Bronze Sponsor listing on Frankfort Bluegrass Fest website with link to your website/ page
• Bronze Sponsor listing in fest brochure
• Contributor listing in fest brochures
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