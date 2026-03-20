Hosted by

Frankfort Bluegrass Festival Inc

About this event

2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

DIAMOND SPONSOR
$5,000

• Audience fans with your name/ logo on it

• Premium Diamond Sponsor Signage

• 10’ X 10’ booth space to advertise your business

• Logo on stage banners- two main stages and beer garden stage

• Access to our “backstage hospitality house” for 4 with food and refreshments


• Promote your business or organization on the stage each day! Introduction of a member or rep of your business/ or-

ganization with a 2 minute “commercial” on the mic on one of the stages!


• Diamond Sponsor Social media mentions and links

• Logo on fest window posters

• Diamond Sponsor listing with logo on Frankfort Bluegrass Fest website with link to your website/ page

• Diamond Level stage mentions throughout the fest

• Logo and Diamond Level Sponsor listing in brochures

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$2,500

• 10’ X 10’ booth space to advertise your business

• Logo on stage banners– two main stages and beer garden stage

• Access to our “backstage hospitality house” for 2 with food and refreshments

• Introduction of a representative of your business/ organization with a 2 minute “commercial” on the mic .

• Platinum Sponsor Social media mentions and links

• Logo on fest window posters

• Listing on Platinum Sponsor signage

• Platinum Sponsor listing with logo on Frankfort Bluegrass Fest website with link to your website/ page

• Platinum Level stage mentions throughout the fest

• Logo and Platinum Level Sponsor listing in brochures

GOLD SPONSOR $1,000
$1,000

• Introduction of a representative of your business/ organization on stage at the festival

• Gold Sponsor Social media mentions and links

• Logo on fest window posters

• Listing on Gold Sponsor signage

• Gold Sponsor listing with logo on Frankfort Bluegrass Fest website with link to your website/ page

• Gold Level stage mentions throughout the fest

• Logo and Gold Level Sponsor listing in brochures

SILVER SPONSOR
$500

• Listing on Silver Sponsor signage

• Silver Sponsor listing with logo on Frankfort Bluegrass Fest website with link to your website/ page

• Silver Level stage mentions throughout the fest

• Logo and Silver Level Sponsor listing in fest brochure

BRONZE SPONSOR
$250

• Bronze Level stage mentions throughout the fest

• Bronze Sponsor listing on Frankfort Bluegrass Fest website with link to your website/ page

• Bronze Sponsor listing in fest brochure

CONTRIBUTOR
$100

• Contributor listing in fest brochures

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!