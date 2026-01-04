2026 - Sponsorship Packages

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About this event
The Single sponsorship package ($300) offers valuable community exposure while supporting the Wellington High School Eagles baseball team. Sponsors receive their logo on the team’s website, recognition in the season program, placement on the team banner, and a shared social media highlight with other 1st Base sponsors.
The Double sponsorship package ($500), includes everything in the 1st Base package, plus a logo on the team’s practice shirts and a dedicated 20-second social media highlight.
The Triple sponsorship package ($700), builds on the 1st and 2nd Base packages, adding a 40-second social media highlight and a 5-foot tall teardrop banner displayed at all home games and fundraising events for even greater visibility.
The Home Run sponsorship package ($900), includes everything in the First, Second, and Third Base packages, plus a sponsor shout-out at home games and a choice of an Eagles shirt to show your team pride.
The Grand Slam sponsorship package ($1,200) is the ultimate level of sponsorships, including everything in the Home Run package, plus 50% off concessions and the honor of throwing the first pitch at a home game.
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