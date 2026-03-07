2026 Sponsorship Packages

-Logo on Sponsor page of website
-Social media story shoutout
-Logo on Sponsor page of website
-Social media story shoutout
1
Bronze Sponsorship Level
$1,000
-Logo on Sponsor page of website
-Social media shoutouts
-Social media story shoutout
-Logo on Sponsor page of website
-Social media shoutouts
-Social media story shoutout
1
Silver Sponsorship Level
$1,500
-Logo on Sponsor page of website
-Small logo on our Sponsors banner
-Small spot on our volunteer shirts
-Exclusive social media shoutout (x2)
-Exclusive social media story shoutout (x2)
-Logo on Sponsor page of website
-Small logo on our Sponsors banner
-Small spot on our volunteer shirts
-Exclusive social media shoutout (x2)
-Exclusive social media story shoutout (x2)
1
Gold Sponsorship Level
$2,000
-Logo on Sponsor page of website
-Medium spot on our Sponsors banner
-Medium spot on our volunteer shirts
-Exclusive social media shoutout (x3)
-Social Media Story shoutout (x3)
-Branded merch for booth visitors (provided by sponsor)
-Logo on Sponsor page of website
-Medium spot on our Sponsors banner
-Medium spot on our volunteer shirts
-Exclusive social media shoutout (x3)
-Social Media Story shoutout (x3)
-Branded merch for booth visitors (provided by sponsor)
1
Rainbow Sponsorship Level
$2,500
-Top Logo on Sponsor page of website with accompanying video ad
-Top Spot on our Sponsors banner
-Top spot on our volunteer shirts
-Exclusive social media shoutout (x5)
-Social Media Story shoutout (x5)
-Branded merch for booth visitors (provided by sponsor)
-Top Logo on Sponsor page of website with accompanying video ad
-Top Spot on our Sponsors banner
-Top spot on our volunteer shirts
-Exclusive social media shoutout (x5)
-Social Media Story shoutout (x5)
-Branded merch for booth visitors (provided by sponsor)
1
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