The Swingle Family Foundation inc

Offered by

The Swingle Family Foundation inc

About this shop

2026 Sponsorship Packages

Ally Sponsorship Level
$500
-Logo on Sponsor page of website -Social media story shoutout
1
Bronze Sponsorship Level
$1,000
-Logo on Sponsor page of website -Social media shoutouts -Social media story shoutout
1
Silver Sponsorship Level
$1,500
-Logo on Sponsor page of website -Small logo on our Sponsors banner -Small spot on our volunteer shirts -Exclusive social media shoutout (x2) -Exclusive social media story shoutout (x2)
1
Gold Sponsorship Level
$2,000
-Logo on Sponsor page of website -Medium spot on our Sponsors banner -Medium spot on our volunteer shirts -Exclusive social media shoutout (x3) -Social Media Story shoutout (x3) -Branded merch for booth visitors (provided by sponsor)
1
Rainbow Sponsorship Level
$2,500
-Top Logo on Sponsor page of website with accompanying video ad -Top Spot on our Sponsors banner -Top spot on our volunteer shirts -Exclusive social media shoutout (x5) -Social Media Story shoutout (x5) -Branded merch for booth visitors (provided by sponsor)
1

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