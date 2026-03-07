2026 Sponsorship Packages

-Top Logo on Sponsor page of website with accompanying video ad -Top Spot on our Sponsors banner -Top spot on our volunteer shirts -Exclusive social media shoutout (x5) -Social Media Story shoutout (x5) -Branded merch for booth visitors (provided by sponsor)

-Top Logo on Sponsor page of website with accompanying video ad -Top Spot on our Sponsors banner -Top spot on our volunteer shirts -Exclusive social media shoutout (x5) -Social Media Story shoutout (x5) -Branded merch for booth visitors (provided by sponsor)

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