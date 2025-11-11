2026 Sponsorship Packages Westchase Rotary Pub Crawl

Hosted by
30 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl; 50% discount off additional general admission tickets; Branded social media posting; Logo on the Westchase Rotary website; Email marketing leading up to the event; Banner with logo throughout the event; Logo on lanyard event tag; Dedicated social media post; Bar stop sponsorship; Access to the registration list and contacts; Marketing table with VIP check-in and VIP stop with appetizers.
20 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl; 40% discount off additional general admission tickets; Branded social media posting; Logo on the Westchase Rotary website; Email marketing leading up to the event; Banner with logo throughout the event; Logo on lanyard event tag; Dedicated social media post; Bar stop sponsorship; Access to the registration list and contacts
12 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl; Branded social media posting; Logo on the Westchase Rotary website; Email marketing leading up to the event; Banner with logo throughout the event and Logo on lanyard event tag.
8 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl; Branded social media posting; Logo on the Westchase Rotary website; Email marketing leading up to the event; Banner with logo throughout the event.
4 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl; Branded social media posting and Logo on the Westchase Rotary website.
Must be purchased IN ADDITION to sponsor packages.
Must be purchased IN ADDITION to sponsor packages. Sponsor to provide koozies, will distribute at event check-in.
