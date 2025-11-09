2026 Sponsorship Program

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About the memberships
Valid until April 29, 2027
Our Island Historian Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
Valid until April 29, 2027
Our Curator Champion Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
Valid until April 29, 2027
Our Preservation Partner Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
Valid until April 29, 2027
Our Legacy Builder Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
Valid until April 29, 2027
Our President's Circle Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
No expiration
Municipal and other Nonprofit Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
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