Long Beach Island Historical Association

Offered by

Long Beach Island Historical Association

About the memberships

2026 Sponsorship Program

Island Historian
$250

Valid until April 29, 2027

Our Island Historian Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.

Curator Champion
$500

Valid until April 29, 2027

Our Curator Champion Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.

Preservation Partner
$1,000

Valid until April 29, 2027

Our Preservation Partner Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.

Legacy Builder
$2,500

Valid until April 29, 2027

Our Legacy Builder Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.

President's Circle
$5,000

Valid until April 29, 2027

Our President's Circle Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.

Municipal/Nonprofit - Please Contact the Museum for Pricing
$1

No expiration

Municipal and other Nonprofit Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.

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