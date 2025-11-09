2026 Sponsorship Program

Municipal and other Nonprofit Sponsors will receive:

1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,

2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,

3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,

4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.

Additionally:

5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,

6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.