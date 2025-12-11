2026 Sponsorship Program

As a Legacy Sponsor, your company is the featured partner of both the 42 Strong Golf Outing and Gala, with recognition across all events and platforms through 2026.





42 Strong Golf Outing (Platinum Sponsor): You’ll enjoy premier visibility with banners, branded inserts on every golf cart, branding at a special hole or contest logo, logo at check-in and dinner, placement on golfer swag for all 225 participants, and hospitality perks including golf for four.





42 Strong Dinner Gala: Your company will be honored on stage, in the program, and at a premier reserved table for twelve guests.





Your brand will be honored on stage, in programs, and spotlighted across the 42 Strong website, newsletters, and social media.





This sponsorship ensures unmatched visibility, prestige, and a lasting connection with our community year‑round.