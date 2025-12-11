2026 Sponsorship Program

Hosted by
About this event
As a Legacy Sponsor, your company is the featured partner of both the 42 Strong Golf Outing and Gala, with recognition across all events and platforms through 2026.
42 Strong Golf Outing (Platinum Sponsor): You’ll enjoy premier visibility with banners, branded inserts on every golf cart, branding at a special hole or contest logo, logo at check-in and dinner, placement on golfer swag for all 225 participants, and hospitality perks including golf for four.
42 Strong Dinner Gala: Your company will be honored on stage, in the program, and at a premier reserved table for twelve guests.
Your brand will be honored on stage, in programs, and spotlighted across the 42 Strong website, newsletters, and social media.
This sponsorship ensures unmatched visibility, prestige, and a lasting connection with our community year‑round.
As a Community Champion, your company is recognized as a key partner of both the 42 Strong Golf Outing and Gala, with visibility across all events and platforms through 2026.
42 Strong Golf Outing (Gold Sponsor): You’ll enjoy branding at a special hole or contest, logo at check-in and dinner, golf for four players, and entry to the awards dinner.
42 Strong Dinner Gala: Your company will be honored on stage, in the program, and at a premier reserved table for ten guests.
Year‑round, your logo and name will be featured on the 42 Strong website, newsletters, social media, and monthly events, with premier placement and spotlight features.
This sponsorship ensures strong visibility, hospitality, and meaningful community connection.
As a Mentor Sponsor, your company is recognized as a Silver Sponsor of both the 42 Strong Golf Outing and Gala, with visibility across events and platforms through 2026.
42 Strong Golf Outing (Silver Sponsor): You’ll enjoy branding at a special hole or contest, golf for four players, and entry to the awards dinner.
42 Strong Dinner Gala: Your company will be acknowledged in the event program and receive tickets for four guests.
Year‑round, your logo and name will appear on the 42 Strong website, select event signage, social media, and monthly events, with one dedicated spotlight post.
This sponsorship provides meaningful visibility, hospitality, and a strong connection to the 42 Strong community.
As a Mentee Sponsor, your company is recognized as a Bronze Sponsor of both the 42 Strong Golf Outing and Gala, with visibility across events and platforms through 2026.
42 Strong Golf Outing (Platinum Sponsor): You’ll receive branding as part of the event’s activities, plus golf for four players and entry to the awards dinner.
42 Strong Dinner Gala: Your company will be acknowledged in the event program and receive tickets for two guests
Year‑round, your logo and name will appear on the 42 Strong website, select event signage, and social media.
This sponsorship provides community recognition, hospitality, and consistent visibility throughout the year.
As a Friend of 42 Strong Sponsor, your company is recognized with a Hole Sponsorship at the Golf Outing, with signage featured at one hole.
42 Strong Dinner Gala: Your company will be acknowledged in the event program and receive tickets for two guests.
Year‑round, your logo and name will be displayed on the 42 Strong website through 2026, ensuring ongoing visibility.
This sponsorship provides community recognition, hospitality, and a meaningful way to support 42 Strong’s mission.
If interested, please select this and reach out to [email protected] to discuss details.
42 Strong Gala – Donation Opportunies
Our annual gala unites 42 strong members an community partners for an inspiring evening raising money to continue
honoring Tate’s legacy.
Swag Bags
- 42 identical items aligned with our Tech Bag theme, featuring your product or logo.
Raffle Baskets
- 12 baskets ($300 + value) inspired by the 12 Tate Traits
Large Surprise Raffle Items
- Three premium raffle or auction items ($500 + value)
Special Prizes
- High-value door or raffle items that create memorable moments for attendees.
42 Strong Memorial Golf Outing – Donation Opportunities
A favorite summer tradition bringing together 225 golfers and countless supporters. The 4th Annual Golf Outing will
be held Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Boulder Pointe Golf Club.
Raffle & Auction Items
- Baskets, silent raffle prizes, and big-ticket experiences/items.
Golfer Swag Bags
- 250 brand items (e.g. balls, tees, towels, apparel)
Volunteer Apparel
- Branded shirts, hats, or jackets for our volunteer team.
Special Contributions
- Contest prizes, on course food and beverage donations, or player experience enhancements.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!