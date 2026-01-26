2026 Sponsorship - Racing Minds ATX

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About this event
Largest logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 3 free race entries/shirts (2026 paid events).
All 2026 events. Prominent logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 2 free race entries/shirts (2026 paid events).
All 2026 events. Logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 1 free race entry/shirt (2026 paid events).
All 2026 events. Logo on event website and in emails; shout-outs on social media.
Title sponsor (or additional title sponsor) of single larger event (Earth Day 5K, Firecracker 4K, Halloween Hustl3 5K)
Both fall or both spring events, OR Firecracker 4K (July). Prominent logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 2 free race entries/shirts (paid, sponsored events).
Both fall or both spring events, OR Firecracker 4K (July). Logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 1 free race entry/shirt (2026 paid, sponsored events).
Both fall or both spring events, OR Firecracker 4K (July). Logo on event website and in emails; shout-outs on social media.
We welcome in-kind donations of your time, expertise, goods or services. Please let us know how you would like to contribute in non-monetary ways toward prizes, give aways, food/water, etc. If you have other ideas, we are open to custom opportunities to mutually support one another.
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