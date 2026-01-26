Racing Minds ATX

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Racing Minds ATX

About this event

2026 Sponsorship - Racing Minds ATX

Lakeline Park: 1510 Alexis Drive

Cedar Park TX 78613

Title Sponsor - FULL YEAR 2026
$1,500

Largest logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 3 free race entries/shirts (2026 paid events).

Gold Sponsor - FULL YEAR 2026
$800

All 2026 events. Prominent logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 2 free race entries/shirts (2026 paid events).

Silver Sponsor - FULL YEAR 2026
$500

All 2026 events. Logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 1 free race entry/shirt (2026 paid events).

Bronze Sponsor - FULL YEAR 2026
$300

All 2026 events. Logo on event website and in emails; shout-outs on social media.

TITLE SPONSOR - SINGLE EVENT 2026
$800

Title sponsor (or additional title sponsor) of single larger event (Earth Day 5K, Firecracker 4K, Halloween Hustl3 5K)

Gold Sponsor PARTIAL 2026 - single event/season
$500

Both fall or both spring events, OR Firecracker 4K (July). Prominent logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 2 free race entries/shirts (paid, sponsored events).

Silver Sponsor PARTIAL 2026 - single event/season
$300

Both fall or both spring events, OR Firecracker 4K (July). Logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails; social media shout-outs, table at event (optional); 1 free race entry/shirt (2026 paid, sponsored events).

Bronze Sponsor PARTIAL 2026 - single event/season
$150

Both fall or both spring events, OR Firecracker 4K (July). Logo on event website and in emails; shout-outs on social media.

In-Kind/Custom Sponsor (any event)
Free

We welcome in-kind donations of your time, expertise, goods or services. Please let us know how you would like to contribute in non-monetary ways toward prizes, give aways, food/water, etc. If you have other ideas, we are open to custom opportunities to mutually support one another.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!