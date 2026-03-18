2026 Sponsorship Registration

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About this event
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025, USA
Sponsors can have their logos displayed prominently around the venue, on programs, and even on the stage itself. This not only increases brand recognition but also aligns the sponsor with the arts and culture scene.
Step into a whimsical world at our Family Fun Zone, where vibrant inflatables, exciting games and delightful activities await guests of every age! And don't miss the sweetest treat - free cotton candy throughout the day.
Queen or King story time for kids and adults alike. Stories will be age appropriate and may include LGBTQIA+ content.
Arts & crafts, activities, face-painting. Must be youth/family appropriate sponsor in advertising.
Logo included on Dearborn County Pride Sponsor page; one (1) VIP Pass
VIP Passes include a 4-seat tall table at the afterparty at Lburg Drinks and More and 4 drink tickets for the afterparty.
Logo included on Dearborn County Pride Sponsor page; one (1) VIP pass
VIP Passes include a 4-seat tall table at the afterparty at Lburg Drinks and More and 4 drink tickets for the afterparty.
Logo included on Dearborn County Pride Sponsor page
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