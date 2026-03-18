Hosted by

Dearborn County Pride

About this event

2026 Sponsorship Registration

351 E Eads Pkwy

Lawrenceburg, IN 47025, USA

The "Far Out" Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
  • Presenting Title Exclusivity
  • 3-5 minute Introduction by your rep. on the Main Stage
  • Premier Booth Location
  • Inclusion in all Pre-Event Ads
  • Food and Drink Vouchers for 5 Employees
  • Introduction by MC Before the Main Drag Show
  • 30 Second Support Video post on the DCP social pages
  • Website Recognition from 2026-2027
  • Logo on Main Stage Banner
The "Super Fly" Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
  • 3-5 minute Introduction by your rep. on the Main Stage
  • Premier Booth Location
  • Inclusion in all Pre-Event Ads
  • Food and Drink Vouchers for 5 Employees
  • Introduction by MC Before the Main Drag Show
  • 30 Second Support Video post on the DCP social pages
  • Website Recognition from 2026-2027
  • Logo on Main Stage Banner
The "Disco Inferno" Platinum
$2,500
  • Premier Booth Location
  • Inclusion in all Pre-Event Ads
  • Food and Drink Vouchers for 5 Employees
  • Introduction by MC Before the Main Drag Show
  • 30 Second Support Video post on the DCP social pages
  • Website Recognition from 2026-2027
  • Logo on Main Stage Banner
The "Right On" Gold Sponsor
$1,000
  • Introduction by MC Before the Main Drag Show
  • 30 Second Support Video post on the DCP social pages
  • Website Recognition from 2026-2027
  • Logo on Main Stage Banner
The "Boogie Nights" Silver Sponsor
$500
  • Social Media Post on the DCP social pages
  • Website Recognition from 2026-2027
  • Logo on Main Stage Banner
"Can You Dig It" Venue and Stage Sponsorship
$5,000

Sponsors can have their logos displayed prominently around the venue, on programs, and even on the stage itself. This not only increases brand recognition but also aligns the sponsor with the arts and culture scene.

Family Fun Zone
$2,500

Step into a whimsical world at our Family Fun Zone, where vibrant inflatables, exciting games and delightful activities await guests of every age! And don't miss the sweetest treat - free cotton candy throughout the day.

Story Time Zone
$250

Queen or King story time for kids and adults alike. Stories will be age appropriate and may include LGBTQIA+ content.

Arts and Crafts Zone
$650

Arts & crafts, activities, face-painting. Must be youth/family appropriate sponsor in advertising.

"Don't Sweat It" -- FREE Water
$200

Logo included on Dearborn County Pride Sponsor page; one (1) VIP Pass


VIP Passes include a 4-seat tall table at the afterparty at Lburg Drinks and More and 4 drink tickets for the afterparty.

"Don't Sweat It" - Welcome Bags
$1,500

Logo included on Dearborn County Pride Sponsor page; one (1) VIP pass


VIP Passes include a 4-seat tall table at the afterparty at Lburg Drinks and More and 4 drink tickets for the afterparty.

"Don't Sweat It" - DCP Sunscreen
$750

Logo included on Dearborn County Pride Sponsor page

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!