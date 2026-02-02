Simply Shop Local

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Simply Shop Local

About this event

2026 Sponsorship Summer Kick Off Concert

IMPACT
$2,000

$2,000

Premier logo placement on all event signage, marketing materials, media releases, and website

footer

Year-round social media recognition and featured event promotions

Dedicated Sponsor Highlight story shared via social media and marketing materials

Summer Kick Off Concert: Out of Eden: An Eagles Tribute on-stage thank-you

EMPOWER
$1,000

$1,000

Logo placement on all event signage, marketing materials, media releases, and website footer

Ongoing social media recognition and event promotions

Sponsor Highlight story featured in marketing and social media

Summer Kick Off Concert: Out of Eden: An Eagles Tribute on-stage thank-you



BUILD
$500

$500

Name recognition on all event signage and marketing materials

Business listing on website footer

Year-round social media recognition





IGNITE
$200

$200

Name recognition on event signage and marketing materials

Business listed on website footer

Social media recognition throughout the year

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!