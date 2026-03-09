2026 Sponsorship - The Battle BJJ Battle for Autism

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About this event
Your Business Name will be on advertisements and T-Shirts for the event. Your Business Name will be displayed on the event banner and slide show advertisements displayed during the event. All Sponsors will receive an event T-Shirt.
Your Business Name will be on advertisements and T-Shirts for the event. Your Business Name & Logo will be displayed on the event banner and slide show advertisements displayed during the event. You will have the option of a vendor table at the event. All Sponsors will receive an event T-Shirt.
Your Business Name & Logo will be on advertisements and T-Shirts for the event with recognition as 1 of 3 top tier event sponsors. Your Business Name & Logo will be displayed largest on the event banner and slide show advertisements displayed during the event. You will have the option of a vendor table at the event. All Sponsors will receive an event T-Shirt.
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