The Cultivate Collective

Hosted by

The Cultivate Collective

About this event

2026 Sponsorship - The Battle BJJ Battle for Autism

256 US-6

Milford, PA 18337, USA

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Your Business Name will be on advertisements and T-Shirts for the event. Your Business Name will be displayed on the event banner and slide show advertisements displayed during the event. All Sponsors will receive an event T-Shirt.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Your Business Name will be on advertisements and T-Shirts for the event. Your Business Name & Logo will be displayed on the event banner and slide show advertisements displayed during the event. You will have the option of a vendor table at the event. All Sponsors will receive an event T-Shirt.

Gold Sponsorship (Limited to 3)
$800

Your Business Name & Logo will be on advertisements and T-Shirts for the event with recognition as 1 of 3 top tier event sponsors. Your Business Name & Logo will be displayed largest on the event banner and slide show advertisements displayed during the event. You will have the option of a vendor table at the event. All Sponsors will receive an event T-Shirt.

Add a donation for The Cultivate Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!