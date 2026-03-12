2026 Sponsorships

HVHJA Medal Sponsor - $1000



This level of sponsorship ONLY available for the Medal division - to be named after your business name/family name.​



Banners (paid for by HVHJA) with logo provided to each horse show venue and displayed throughout the show season including Medal-only hosting venues



Prizes with sponsor logo presented to champions at 10+ horse shows during the season





Logo prominently displayed on tee shirts to be sold at shows



Name/logo displayed on website



Annoucements at 10+ horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show



Sponsor able to present awards for their division at the Finals horse show



Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows