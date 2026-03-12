Hudson Valley Hunter Jumper Association

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Hudson Valley Hunter Jumper Association

About this event

2026 Sponsorships

HVHJA Medal Sponsor
$1,000

HVHJA Medal Sponsor - $1000

This level of sponsorship ONLY available for the Medal division -  to be named after your business name/family name.​

Banners (paid for by HVHJA) with logo provided to each horse show venue and displayed throughout the show season including Medal-only hosting venues

Prizes with sponsor logo presented to champions at 10+ horse shows during the season


Logo prominently displayed on tee shirts to be sold at shows


Name/logo displayed on website

Annoucements at 10+ horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show

Sponsor able to present awards for their division at the Finals horse show

Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows

Platinum Level Sponsor
$750

Platinum Level - $750

This level of sponsorship is for the Solid Citizen Horse of the Day, Outstanding Rider of the Day, High Point Trainer Awards & special prizes.

Banners (provided by HVHJA) with logo provided to each horse show venue and displayed throughout the show season


Logo prominently displayed on tee shirts to be sold at shows

Prizes with sponsor logo presented to champions at 10+ horse shows during the season

Name/logo displayed on website

Annoucements at 10+ horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show

Sponsor able to present awards for their division at the Finals horse show

Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows

Gold Level Sponsor
$500

Gold Level - $500

Banners (provided by HVHJA) with logo provided to each horse show venue and displayed throughout the show season


Name listed on tee shirts to be sold at shows

Name/logo displayed on website

Name announced at 10+ horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show

Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows

Silver Level Sponsor
$250

Silver Level - $250​​

Name listed on tee shirts to be sold at shows


Name/logo displayed on website

Name announced at 11 horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show

Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows

Friend of HVHJA
$100

Friend of HVHJA - $100​​

Name listed on tee shirts to be sold at shows

Add a donation for Hudson Valley Hunter Jumper Association

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