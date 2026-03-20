Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation Inc

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Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Sponsorships

Education: Year Round Ag Education Partnership item
Education: Year Round Ag Education Partnership
$2,000

As a Year-round Education Partner CALF offers year-round presence at CALF’s Lowell Ranch, including banner/poster presence in Ag Barn, logo displayed on all education website pages on CALF’s website, acknowledgment of sponsorship during education programs, materials in student and teacher bags when provided during Learning in the Field programs, a preferential booth space at CALF’s Farm and Ranch Day and Harvest Day events to provide educational classes, information or other outreach, free meeting space at CALF, and other agreed-upon ideas to help you promote your organization.  

Education: Learning in the Field Program Sponsor item
Education: Learning in the Field Program Sponsor
$500

Choose to support one of our educational programs.

Spring: Barnyard Buddies, Farm Days, or Heritage Days

Summer: Camp CALF, or Summer in the Field

Fall: Food From the Farm, Colorado Water, or Fall Harvest Tour


CALF will provide year-round logo presence on the chosen program’s (e.g., Farm Days, Food From the Farm, etc.) webpage. Acknowledgement of sponsorship during the program. Sponsors may provide materials for students' and teachers' bags as part of that program.

Annual Partner - Top Hand Sponsor item
Annual Partner - Top Hand Sponsor
$5,000

CALF appreciates our Annual Top Hand Sponsors. CALF displays company logo with other “Top Hand Sponsors” (on an equal basis) on all CALF webpages (with hyperlink to company website), e-newsletters, flyers, paid advertising, and other marketing materials. Opportunity to provide handouts all year at CALF’s Lowell Ranch Complimentary booth/display space at Farm and Ranch Day and Harvest Day to display, present, promote, and sell products. Up to (2) Banners (to be provided by sponsor) displayed during Farm and Ranch Day and Harvest Day

Events - Premier Sponsor item
Events - Premier Sponsor
$2,000

CALF encourages you to be a Premier Sponsor at either Farm and Ranch Day (May 9) OR Harvest Day (Sept. 26). Your company's logo will appear on all marketing material, CALF's website, and email marketing. You may display a banner at the event, event booth space rental included.

Events - Top Notch Event Sponsor item
Events - Top Notch Event Sponsor
$1,000

CALF encourages you to be a Top Notch Sponsor at either Farm and Ranch Day (May 9) OR Harvest Day (Sept. 26). You will be listed on all marketing material, CALF's website, and email marketing. You may display a banner at the event, event booth space rental included.

Events - Program or Event Area Sponsor item
Events - Program or Event Area Sponsor
$500

CALF encourages you to be a Program or Event Area Sponsor at either Farm and Ranch Day (May 9) OR Harvest Day (Sept. 26). Your company's name will be listed next to the sponsored program/event in marketing, website, and email marketing. You may have a booth or display a banner at the entrance to or location of the sponsored program/event.

Legend of Agriculture Award Dinner Presenting Sponsors item
Legend of Agriculture Award Dinner Presenting Sponsors
$10,000

As a Presenting Sponsor of the Legend of Agriculture Dinner, your company will receive:

  • 16 Guest Tickets and VIP Parking for Legends Sponsor Party, Cocktail Hour, and Dinner
  • VIP reserved seating
  • Headline event sponsor with name/logo on invitation (if sponsorship received by July 15), website, social media, e-marketing
  • Event recognition - Full page acknowledgement in program, video presentation
Legend Dinner - Homestead Sponsor item
Legend Dinner - Homestead Sponsor
$5,000

As a Homestead Sponsor of the Legend of Agriculture Dinner your company will receive:

  • 8 Guest Tickets and VIP Parking for Legends Sponsor Party, Cocktail Hour, and Dinner
  • VIP reserved seating
  • Name/logo on invitation (if sponsorship received by July 15), website, social media, e-marketing
  • Event recognition - Half page acknowledgement in program, video presentation
Legend Dinner - Harvest Sponsor item
Legend Dinner - Harvest Sponsor
$2,500

As a Homestead Sponsor of the Legend of Agriculture Dinner your company will receive:

  • 8 Guest Tickets and VIP Parking for Legends Sponsor Party, Cocktail Hour, and Dinner
  • Reserved seating
  • Name/logo on invitation (if sponsorship received by July 15), website, social media, e-marketing
  • Event recognition - 1/4 page acknowledgement in program, video presentation
Legend Dinner - Legend Sponsor item
Legend Dinner - Legend Sponsor
$1,500

As a Legend Sponsor of the Legend of Agriculture Dinner your company will receive:

  • 8 Guest Tickets and parking for Legends Sponsor Party, Cocktail Hour, and Dinner
  • Reserved seating
  • Name/logo on invitation (if sponsorship received by July 15), website, social media, e-marketing
  • Event recognition - Listed in program, video presentation

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