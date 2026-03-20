2026 Sponsorships

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About this event
As a Year-round Education Partner CALF offers year-round presence at CALF’s Lowell Ranch, including banner/poster presence in Ag Barn, logo displayed on all education website pages on CALF’s website, acknowledgment of sponsorship during education programs, materials in student and teacher bags when provided during Learning in the Field programs, a preferential booth space at CALF’s Farm and Ranch Day and Harvest Day events to provide educational classes, information or other outreach, free meeting space at CALF, and other agreed-upon ideas to help you promote your organization.
Choose to support one of our educational programs.
Spring: Barnyard Buddies, Farm Days, or Heritage Days
Summer: Camp CALF, or Summer in the Field
Fall: Food From the Farm, Colorado Water, or Fall Harvest Tour
CALF will provide year-round logo presence on the chosen program’s (e.g., Farm Days, Food From the Farm, etc.) webpage. Acknowledgement of sponsorship during the program. Sponsors may provide materials for students' and teachers' bags as part of that program.
CALF appreciates our Annual Top Hand Sponsors. CALF displays company logo with other “Top Hand Sponsors” (on an equal basis) on all CALF webpages (with hyperlink to company website), e-newsletters, flyers, paid advertising, and other marketing materials. Opportunity to provide handouts all year at CALF’s Lowell Ranch Complimentary booth/display space at Farm and Ranch Day and Harvest Day to display, present, promote, and sell products. Up to (2) Banners (to be provided by sponsor) displayed during Farm and Ranch Day and Harvest Day
CALF encourages you to be a Premier Sponsor at either Farm and Ranch Day (May 9) OR Harvest Day (Sept. 26). Your company's logo will appear on all marketing material, CALF's website, and email marketing. You may display a banner at the event, event booth space rental included.
CALF encourages you to be a Top Notch Sponsor at either Farm and Ranch Day (May 9) OR Harvest Day (Sept. 26). You will be listed on all marketing material, CALF's website, and email marketing. You may display a banner at the event, event booth space rental included.
CALF encourages you to be a Program or Event Area Sponsor at either Farm and Ranch Day (May 9) OR Harvest Day (Sept. 26). Your company's name will be listed next to the sponsored program/event in marketing, website, and email marketing. You may have a booth or display a banner at the entrance to or location of the sponsored program/event.
As a Presenting Sponsor of the Legend of Agriculture Dinner, your company will receive:
As a Homestead Sponsor of the Legend of Agriculture Dinner your company will receive:
As a Homestead Sponsor of the Legend of Agriculture Dinner your company will receive:
As a Legend Sponsor of the Legend of Agriculture Dinner your company will receive:
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