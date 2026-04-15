2026 Sponsorships

About this event
Prize sponsors are companies that wish to provide products, services (or funds that will go towards the purchase of products and services) that will be used as prizes at Nationals and for promotional activities online in support of Nationals. Prizes may be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners at the competition and/or given away for multiple contests run exclusively on our social media for the public prizes for our competition winners. Public winners will receive sponsor goods and be promoted throughout June 2025 to July 2025on all USPSF Social Media. Competition winners will receive prizes at the awards ceremony.
Prizes can be anything that is directly related to or slightly adjacent ot hte needs of our pole and aerial competitors and audience. This includes, but is not limited to, pole / aerial / fitness wear, training gear, health and wellness products/services, and coaching and educational resources, or discounts on products/services.
Includes all of the sponsor essentials:
We want you and your products at Nationals! We are excited to announce that vendor tables will be available for companies that wish to have a dedicated spot to show off and sell your goods and services. Vendor tables will be set up around the perimeter of the competition arena, in prime visibility and access to all of our competitors and audience members.
Vendor Table Packages include:
*Does not include electricity and wi-fi. There will be electricity available to a minimal number of vendors on a first come/first serve basis at the time of the vendor contract with USPSF. Wifi is not available. However, there is cellular reception at the BPAC.
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**Berger Theater requires 10% of all sales to be given to the theater and will require a gross sales report and payment at the end of the event.
Studio sponsorship is ideal for local studios that want to promote and attract new students, and for those with competitors at the competition that you want to publicly recognize. You can use your allotted announcements to promote your studio, or wish the competition team or individual competitors luck with a personalized ad in the program and on social media.
Includes all of the sponsor essentials, plus:
Prize sponsors are companies that wish to provide products, services (or funds that will go towards the purchase of products and services) that will be used as prizes at Nationals and for promotional activities online in support of Nationals. Prizes may be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners at the competition and/or given away for multiple contests run exclusively on our social media for the public prizes for our competition winners. Public winners will receive sponsor goods and be promoted throughout June 2025 to July 2025on all USPSF Social Media. Competition winners will receive prizes at the awards ceremony.
Prizes can be anything that is directly related to or slightly adjacent ot hte needs of our pole and aerial competitors and audience. This includes, but is not limited to, pole / aerial / fitness wear, training gear, health and wellness products/services, and coaching and educational resources, or discounts on products/services.
Includes all of the sponsor essentials:
The Kiss and Cry is where athletes go after their performance to wait for their scores to be announced. This area is limited to the athlete and their coach or support team. It is broadcast live on the big screen at the competition arena. We will be accepting two Kiss and Cry sponsors -one aerial and one pole.
Includes all of the sponsor essentials plus:
Throughout the competition weekend, we’ll have a livestream running so that those far and wide can watch and be inspired by the competition. Livestream will be the Title Sponsor for the Livestream feed.
Includes all of the sponsor essentials, plus:
The pole cleaners will wear your company tank top, shorts, and/or pole gear (gloves, anklets, kneepads) while pole cleaning, between each athlete's performance, and during the awards ceremony. Pole cleaner sponsors have the option of providing attire (full or partial) or providing funding for the purchase of attire. We have three pole cleaner sponsorships available: shirts, shorts/ sticky pants, and gloves/anklets.
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Includes all of the sponsor essentials plus:
All Team USA athletes must have matching tanks to be worn during World competitions. Your company logo will be on the t-shirt/tank top. No other logos will be present except for the USPSF logo.
On-stage
Your company logo will be on the tank top provided to competitors, judges, and support staff. No other logos will be present except for the USPSF logo.
All clothing sponsorships include all of the sponsor essentials plus:
All Team USA athletes must have a matching official national tracksuit during World competitions. Your company logo will be on the jacket. No other logos will be present except for the USPSF logo and the United States Flag emblem as required by POSA.
All clothing sponsorships include all of the sponsor essentials plus:
Includes all the sponsor essentials plus:
Includes all the sponsor essentials, plus:
Includes all the sponsor essentials, plus:
The title sponsor will have its name/brand as a part of the competition name and will be center stage throughout the competition.
Your package includes all of the sponsor essentials, plus:
Annual sponsorship is for the person/organization that wishes to support USPSF on an operational level and maintain a long-term partnership for the advancement of pole and aerial as a sport and on the competitive stage. As the annual sponsor, you’ll spend
the year collaborating with us and being a part of all USPSF events, communications, marketing, and more! Funds will be used for programming to support our athletes, compensating judges, putting on our Virtual Semi-Finals and National Championships, and supporting our staff for the work they do to help keep USPSF running.
Your package includes all of the sponsor essentials, plus:
Are you a creator at heart or find yourself working with a limited budget? Collabing with us on partnered marketing activities might be just the right fit! Together, we’ll create, link, and swap on joint marketing materials and share those with our audiences.
Ideas Include:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!