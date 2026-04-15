2026 Sponsorships

Prize sponsors are companies that wish to provide products, services (or funds that will go towards the purchase of products and services) that will be used as prizes at Nationals and for promotional activities online in support of Nationals. Prizes may be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners at the competition and/or given away for multiple contests run exclusively on our social media for the public prizes for our competition winners. Public winners will receive sponsor goods and be promoted throughout June 2025 to July 2025on all USPSF Social Media. Competition winners will receive prizes at the awards ceremony.





Prizes can be anything that is directly related to or slightly adjacent ot hte needs of our pole and aerial competitors and audience. This includes, but is not limited to, pole / aerial / fitness wear, training gear, health and wellness products/services, and coaching and educational resources, or discounts on products/services.





Includes all of the sponsor essentials: