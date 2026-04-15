US POLE SPORTS FEDERATION

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US POLE SPORTS FEDERATION

About this event

2026 Sponsorships

Prize Sponsor For Nationals
$100

Prize sponsors are companies that wish to provide products, services (or funds that will go towards the purchase of products and services) that will be used as prizes at Nationals and for promotional activities online in support of Nationals. Prizes may be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners at the competition and/or given away for multiple contests run exclusively on our social media for the public prizes for our competition winners. Public winners will receive sponsor goods and be promoted throughout June 2025 to July 2025on all USPSF Social Media. Competition winners will receive prizes at the awards ceremony.


Prizes can be anything that is directly related to or slightly adjacent ot hte needs of our pole and aerial competitors and audience. This includes, but is not limited to, pole / aerial / fitness wear, training gear, health and wellness products/services, and coaching and educational resources, or discounts on products/services.


Includes all of the sponsor essentials:

  • Inclusion/mention and tagging (@#) in social media posts/stories
  • Listed as a sponsor in the competition program
Vendor Booth for Nationals
$250

We want you and your products at Nationals! We are excited to announce that vendor tables will be available for companies that wish to have a dedicated spot to show off and sell your goods and services. Vendor tables will be set up around the perimeter of the competition arena, in prime visibility and access to all of our competitors and audience members.


Vendor Table Packages include:

  • Vendor table and space
  • Option to include your products in the competitor swag bag.

*Does not include electricity and wi-fi. There will be electricity available to a minimal number of vendors on a first come/first serve basis at the time of the vendor contract with USPSF. Wifi is not available. However, there is cellular reception at the BPAC.

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**Berger Theater requires 10% of all sales to be given to the theater and will require a gross sales report and payment at the end of the event.

Studio Sponsor For Nationals
$250

Studio sponsorship is ideal for local studios that want to promote and attract new students, and for those with competitors at the competition that you want to publicly recognize. You can use your allotted announcements to promote your studio, or wish the competition team or individual competitors luck with a personalized ad in the program and on social media.


Includes all of the sponsor essentials, plus:

  • 1/8 ad in the digital program that can be used as a team/competitor/studio promotion
  • Dedicated social media story that can be used as a team/competitor/studio promotion
  • Listed as a sponsor in the competition program
Prize Sponsor For Nationals
$500

Prize sponsors are companies that wish to provide products, services (or funds that will go towards the purchase of products and services) that will be used as prizes at Nationals and for promotional activities online in support of Nationals. Prizes may be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners at the competition and/or given away for multiple contests run exclusively on our social media for the public prizes for our competition winners. Public winners will receive sponsor goods and be promoted throughout June 2025 to July 2025on all USPSF Social Media. Competition winners will receive prizes at the awards ceremony.


Prizes can be anything that is directly related to or slightly adjacent ot hte needs of our pole and aerial competitors and audience. This includes, but is not limited to, pole / aerial / fitness wear, training gear, health and wellness products/services, and coaching and educational resources, or discounts on products/services.


Includes all of the sponsor essentials:

  • Inclusion/mention and tagging (@#) in social media posts/stories
  • Listed as a sponsor in the competition program
Kiss & Cry Sponsor for Nationals
$650

The Kiss and Cry is where athletes go after their performance to wait for their scores to be announced. This area is limited to the athlete and their coach or support team. It is broadcast live on the big screen at the competition arena. We will be accepting two Kiss and Cry sponsors -one aerial and one pole.


Includes all of the sponsor essentials plus:

  • The option to create a cover page with your logo only on Kiss and Cry TV. No other logos will be present except for the USPSF logo.
  • On-stage promotions and announcements for the sponsor
  • 1 dedicated social media posts/stories and tagging (@#)
  • Logo and link included in all pre and post-competition newsletters
Livestream Sponsor for Nationals
$1,000

Throughout the competition weekend, we’ll have a livestream running so that those far and wide can watch and be inspired by the competition. Livestream will be the Title Sponsor for the Livestream feed.


Includes all of the sponsor essentials, plus:

  • Your company logo will be on the livestream cover page. No other logos will be present except for the USPSF logo.
  • On-stage promotions and announcements for the sponsor
  • 1 dedicated social media posts/stories and tagging (@#)
  • Logo and link included in all pre and post-competition newsletters
Pole Cleaner Sponsor for Nationals
Free

The pole cleaners will wear your company tank top, shorts, and/or pole gear (gloves, anklets, kneepads) while pole cleaning, between each athlete's performance, and during the awards ceremony. Pole cleaner sponsors have the option of providing attire (full or partial) or providing funding for the purchase of attire. We have three pole cleaner sponsorships available: shirts, shorts/ sticky pants, and gloves/anklets.

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Includes all of the sponsor essentials plus:

  • On stage promotions and announcements for the sponsor
  • Inclusion/mention and tagging (@#) in social media posts/stories
  • Access to professional photos of pole cleaners in your branded attire
  • Listed as a sponsor in the competition program
Team USA Tank Top Sponsor for Worlds
$1,500

All Team USA athletes must have matching tanks to be worn during World competitions. Your company logo will be on the t-shirt/tank top. No other logos will be present except for the USPSF logo.


On-stage

Tank Top Sponsor for Nationals
$4,000

Your company logo will be on the tank top provided to competitors, judges, and support staff. No other logos will be present except for the USPSF logo.


All clothing sponsorships include all of the sponsor essentials plus:

  • Logo presented at the top of the sponsor page on our website
  • On-stage promotions and announcements for the sponsor
  • Access to professional photos of competitors in your branded attire
  • 2 dedicated social media posts/stories and tagging (@#)
  • Logo and link included in all pre and post-competition newsletters
Team USA Track Suit Sponsor for Worlds
$5,500

All Team USA athletes must have a matching official national tracksuit during World competitions. Your company logo will be on the jacket. No other logos will be present except for the USPSF logo and the United States Flag emblem as required by POSA.


All clothing sponsorships include all of the sponsor essentials plus:

  • Logo presented at the top of the sponsor page on our website
  • On-stage promotions and announcements for the sponsor
  • Access to professional photos of competitors in your branded attire
  • 2 dedicated social media posts/stories and tagging (@#)
  • Logo and link included in all pre and post-competition newsletters
Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes all the sponsor essentials plus:

  • Logo featured on the sponsor page on our website as a Bronze Sponsor
  • 30-second commercial ad played up to two times during each competition at USPSF Nationals
  • Quarter page promotion ad in the digital program
  • On stage promotions and announcement for sponsor
  • 1 VIP seat at USPSF National Championships
  • 1 dedicated social media posts/stories and tagging (@#)
  • Logo displayed in the athletes’ waiting area
  • Logo and link included in all pre and post competition newsletters
Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes all the sponsor essentials, plus:

  • Vendor table at competition
  • Logo featured on the sponsor page on our website as a Silver Sponsor
  • 30-second commercial ad played up to two times during each competition at USPSF Nationals
  • Half page promotion ad in the digital program
  • On stage promotions and announcement for sponsor
  • 1 VIP seat at USPSF National Championships
  • 1 dedicated social media posts/stories and tagging (@#)
  • Logo displayed in the athletes’ waiting area
  • Logo and link included in all pre and post competition newsletters
Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes all the sponsor essentials, plus:

  • Vendor table at the competition
  • Logo featured on the sponsor page on our website as a Gold Sponsor
  • 30-second commercial ad played up to 2times during each competition at USPSF Nationals
  • Full page promotion ad in the digital program
  • On stage promotions and announcement for sponsor
  • 3 VIP seats at USPSF National Championships
  • 2 dedicated social media posts/stories and tagging (@#)
  • Logo displayed in the athletes’ waiting area
  • Logo and link included in all pre and post-competition newsletters
Title Sponsor
$5,000

The title sponsor will have its name/brand as a part of the competition name and will be center stage throughout the competition.


Your package includes all of the sponsor essentials, plus:

  • Exclusive Naming rights of the event -USPSF Events 2025powered by [Company Name]
  • Option to send a company representative to be on stage during awards ceremony to help award medals
  • The option to create a banner to wrap the base of the stage
  • Vendor table at competition
  • Logo featured at the top of the sponsor page on our website
  • 30-60 second commercial ad played up to 2 times during each competition at USPSF National Championships
  • Full page program ad in the digital program
  • 4 VIP seats at USPSF National Championships
  • On stage promotions and announcement for sponsor
  • 2 dedicated social media posts/stories and tagging (@#)
  • Logo displayed in the athletes’ waiting area
  • Logo and link included in all pre and post competition newsletters
USPSF Annual Sponsor
$10,000

Annual sponsorship is for the person/organization that wishes to support USPSF on an operational level and maintain a long-term partnership for the advancement of pole and aerial as a sport and on the competitive stage. As the annual sponsor, you’ll spend

the year collaborating with us and being a part of all USPSF events, communications, marketing, and more! Funds will be used for programming to support our athletes, compensating judges, putting on our Virtual Semi-Finals and National Championships, and supporting our staff for the work they do to help keep USPSF running.


Your package includes all of the sponsor essentials, plus:

  • Your branding included/wrapped around our social pages for the year
  • Inclusion in all USPSF newsletters and media announcements for the year
  • 2 dedicated posts and tagging (@#) each month on USPSF social media
  • Virtual Semi Finals presented by [YOUR name here!]
  • Vendor table at USPSF National Championships
  • Logo featured at the top of the sponsor page on our website
  • 30-60 second commercial ad played up to 2 times during each competition at USPSF National Championships
  • Full page program ad in the digital program
  • 4 VIP seats at USPSF National Championships
  • On stage promotions and announcement for sponsor
    • long-term
  • Logo displayed in the athletes’ waiting area
Partnership Marketing
Free

Are you a creator at heart or find yourself working with a limited budget? Collabing with us on partnered marketing activities might be just the right fit! Together, we’ll create, link, and swap on joint marketing materials and share those with our audiences.

Ideas Include:

  • Providing an exclusive USPSF discount -shared on our partnership page and socials.
  • Newsletter swap
  • Social media post/story swap
  • IG/FB Live Interviews
  • Product reviews by our Team USA Athletes, Judges, and staff.
  • Co-sponsored contests and giveaways
  • Creating new resources for our shared audiences
  • Guest blog posts

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!