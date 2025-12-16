2026 Sponsorships

Hosted by
$50-150
This sponsorship can be cash, gift card, or in-kind items totaling up to 150.00 for fundraisers or Rodeo. Your name will appear on a group sign at the rodeo.
$151-250
This sponsorship can be cash, gift cards, or in-kind items totaling up to 250.00 for fundraisers or Rodeo. Your name will appear on the group sign at the rodeo, listed on the event T-shirt, and you will get an invitation to the appreciation event.
$251-499
This sponsorship can be cash, gift cards, or in-kind items totaling up to 499.00 for fundraisers or Rodeo. Your name will appear on a 2x2 banner, the event T-shirt, and you will receive an invitation to the appreciation event.
$500-999
this sponsorship can be cash, gift cards, or in-kind items totaling up to 999.00 for fundraisers or Rodeo. Name or business listed on the event T-shirt, 2x2 banner at the rodeo, Name Announced at the Rodeo, and an invitation to the Appreciation event.
$1,000-1,999
This Sponsorship can consist of Cash, Gift cards, or in-kind items totaling up to 1999.00 to be used at fundraiser or rodeo. Your name will appear on a 2x3 banner, on our website from June-Dec, Announced at the rodeo and an invitation to the Appreciation event.
$2,000-2,999
This Sponsorship can consist of Cash, Gift Cards, or in-kind items totaling up to 1999.00 to be used at the fundraiser or Rodeo. Your name will appear on 2x4 Banner at the rodeo, Announced at the Rodeo, and on our website/social media from June-December, and an invitation to the Appreciation event.
$3,000-4,999
this Sponsorship can consist of Cash or In-kind items totaling up to 4999.00 to be used for the Rodeo only. Your Name Will be displayed on a 3x5 banner at the Rodeo, Advertising on our Website and social media from the time we receive your donation until December, and an invitation to the Appreciation event.
$5,000-9,000
This sponsorship will be used for Major Rodeo expenses like Tents, Van rentals, Equipment rental, mechanical bull, petting zoo, unexpected supplies (rock, Mats, wood). You will receive 1-4x8 Banner at the Rodeo, announced at the rodeo, on website and social media from the time of your donation till December, Name listed towards the top of the T-shirts, Invitation to the Appreciation event.
$10,000
Your name or Business will be Listed in large font at the Top of T-shirts given to all the participants day of the Rodeo. We also use the leftover shirts throughout the year at all the events we go to as advertising for our organization as well as all the sponsors listed on the back of the shirt (ASK opening day, Stand Down Orange County veteran event, Back to School Orange County and OCARC fishing tournament). You will also get a 4x8 banner that will be placed at the rodeo in the registration booth that all participants, their families and caretakers will see. You will also get a 4x8 Banner that will be placed on the scissor lift in the middle of the arena during rodeo You will have advertising on the website and the social media from the time we get the donation until December, announced at the Rodeo, Invitation to participate in and be recognized during the opening ceremonies, An invitation to the Appreciation Event.
