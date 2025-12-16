2026 Sponsorships

$10,000

Your name or Business will be Listed in large font at the Top of T-shirts given to all the participants day of the Rodeo. We also use the leftover shirts throughout the year at all the events we go to as advertising for our organization as well as all the sponsors listed on the back of the shirt (ASK opening day, Stand Down Orange County veteran event, Back to School Orange County and OCARC fishing tournament). You will also get a 4x8 banner that will be placed at the rodeo in the registration booth that all participants, their families and caretakers will see. You will also get a 4x8 Banner that will be placed on the scissor lift in the middle of the arena during rodeo You will have advertising on the website and the social media from the time we get the donation until December, announced at the Rodeo, Invitation to participate in and be recognized during the opening ceremonies, An invitation to the Appreciation Event.