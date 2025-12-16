The Mamas Network

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The Mamas Network

About this event

2026 Sponsorships

Smoke & Flow Series Sponsor
$800

6 dates between May - September

Little Break Cowork Quarterly Sponsor
$450

Support the working parents by sponsoring Little Break Cowork for 3 months at a time! In return, you can leave promotional material on our shelf and fridge, we will include your business in our monthly emails to our Little Break members (over 50 families), and tag you on our Instagram and Facebook with over 1000 followers combined.

Community Booster
$300

Per campaign message to be shared on The Mamas Network FB, IG (3.6k followers) and inclusion in monthly email newsletter to over 2k parents in the greater Ann Arbor area.

Quarterly Childcare Sponsor
$450

Support the parents by making childcare free for them at any of our events for 3 months

Family Swim Series Sponsor
$900

9 dates (minus June-Aug)

Sh*tty Craft Club Sponsor
$600
Moms Night Inn Sponsor
$600
Weekend Support Group Sponsor
$600

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!