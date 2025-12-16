2026 Sponsorships

About this event
6 dates between May - September
Support the working parents by sponsoring Little Break Cowork for 3 months at a time! In return, you can leave promotional material on our shelf and fridge, we will include your business in our monthly emails to our Little Break members (over 50 families), and tag you on our Instagram and Facebook with over 1000 followers combined.
Per campaign message to be shared on The Mamas Network FB, IG (3.6k followers) and inclusion in monthly email newsletter to over 2k parents in the greater Ann Arbor area.
Support the parents by making childcare free for them at any of our events for 3 months
9 dates (minus June-Aug)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!