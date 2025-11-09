Lakeland Cultural Arts Community

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Lakeland Cultural Arts Community

About this event

2026 Sponsorships

Season Executive Sponsor
$6,000

Half-page Ad in the front pages of our show programs.

Social Media Shout-Out on our main Facebook Page 2 separate times.

Website Linked on our Community Partners Webpage for 12 months.

Ad Placement in one of our Email Newsletters ( 50 words + logo ).

Logo Placement on all of the Show Webpages ( 728 x 90px ).

16 Tickets to use to attend our shows throughout the year.

VIP Box Seats, priority use of our VIP Box Seats for all shows.

*VIP Box Seats will open to public 1 week before a show.

Season Producing Sponsor
$4,000

Quarter-page Ad in the front pages of the program.

Social Media Shout-Out on our main Facebook Page 1 time.

Website Linked on our community partners page for 12 months.

Ad Placement in one of our newsletters ( 50 word limit + logo ).

10 Tickets to use to attend our shows throughout the year.

Season Contributing Sponsor
$2,000

Quarter-page Ad in the front pages of the program.

Social Media Shout-Out on our main Facebook Page 1 time.

Website Linked on our community partners page for 12 months.

Multiple Night Show Sponsor
$3,000

Half-page Ad in the front pages of the show program.

Social Media Shout-Out on our main Facebook Page.

Website Linked on our Community Partners Webpage for 6 months.

Logo on all digital and print ads for that show.

Ad Placement in one of our Email Newsletters ( 50 words + logo ).

Logo on the Show Webpage ( 728 x 90px ).

VIP Box Seats for one of the performances. (8 total).

Single Night Show Sponsor
$1,500

Half-page Ad in the front pages of the show program.

Social Media Shout-Out on our main Facebook Page.

Website Linked on our Community Partners Webpage for 6 months.

Logo on all digital and print ads for that show.

Ad Placement in one of our Email Newsletters ( 50 words + logo ).

Logo on the Show Webpage ( 728 x 90px ).

VIP Box Seats for the performance. (8 total)

Festival Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Half Page Ad in our Festival Book

Social Media Shout Out after the Festival

Logo & Website Link on our Festival Webpage

Complimentary Booth at Festival (10x10 Space)

Logo on Banner Above Stage

Logo on Flyers for Festival

Mentions in Press Releases (At Least Once)

Onstage Recognition during Performance

Festival Gold Sponsor
$750

Quarter Page Ad in our Festival Book

Social Media Shout Out after the Festival

Logo & Website Link on our Festival Webpage

Complimentary Booth at Festival (10x10 Space)

Name on Banner Above Stage

Logo on Flyers for Festival

Festival Silver Sponsor
$350

Eighth Page Ad in our Festival Book

Social Media Shout Out before the event

Logo & Website Link on our Festival Webpage

Complimentary Booth at Festival (10x10 Space)

Name on Banner Above Stage

Festival Community Sponsor
$150

Logo in Festival Book

Logo & Website Link on our Festival Webpage

Complimentary Booth at Festival (10x10 Space)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!