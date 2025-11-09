2026 Sponsorships

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About this event
Half-page Ad in the front pages of our show programs.
Social Media Shout-Out on our main Facebook Page 2 separate times.
Website Linked on our Community Partners Webpage for 12 months.
Ad Placement in one of our Email Newsletters ( 50 words + logo ).
Logo Placement on all of the Show Webpages ( 728 x 90px ).
16 Tickets to use to attend our shows throughout the year.
VIP Box Seats, priority use of our VIP Box Seats for all shows.
*VIP Box Seats will open to public 1 week before a show.
Quarter-page Ad in the front pages of the program.
Social Media Shout-Out on our main Facebook Page 1 time.
Website Linked on our community partners page for 12 months.
Ad Placement in one of our newsletters ( 50 word limit + logo ).
10 Tickets to use to attend our shows throughout the year.
Quarter-page Ad in the front pages of the program.
Social Media Shout-Out on our main Facebook Page 1 time.
Website Linked on our community partners page for 12 months.
Half-page Ad in the front pages of the show program.
Social Media Shout-Out on our main Facebook Page.
Website Linked on our Community Partners Webpage for 6 months.
Logo on all digital and print ads for that show.
Ad Placement in one of our Email Newsletters ( 50 words + logo ).
Logo on the Show Webpage ( 728 x 90px ).
VIP Box Seats for one of the performances. (8 total).
Half-page Ad in the front pages of the show program.
Social Media Shout-Out on our main Facebook Page.
Website Linked on our Community Partners Webpage for 6 months.
Logo on all digital and print ads for that show.
Ad Placement in one of our Email Newsletters ( 50 words + logo ).
Logo on the Show Webpage ( 728 x 90px ).
VIP Box Seats for the performance. (8 total)
Half Page Ad in our Festival Book
Social Media Shout Out after the Festival
Logo & Website Link on our Festival Webpage
Complimentary Booth at Festival (10x10 Space)
Logo on Banner Above Stage
Logo on Flyers for Festival
Mentions in Press Releases (At Least Once)
Onstage Recognition during Performance
Quarter Page Ad in our Festival Book
Social Media Shout Out after the Festival
Logo & Website Link on our Festival Webpage
Complimentary Booth at Festival (10x10 Space)
Name on Banner Above Stage
Logo on Flyers for Festival
Eighth Page Ad in our Festival Book
Social Media Shout Out before the event
Logo & Website Link on our Festival Webpage
Complimentary Booth at Festival (10x10 Space)
Name on Banner Above Stage
Logo in Festival Book
Logo & Website Link on our Festival Webpage
Complimentary Booth at Festival (10x10 Space)
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