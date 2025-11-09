2026 Sponsorships

Half-page Ad in the front pages of our show programs.

Social Media Shout-Out on our main Facebook Page 2 separate times.

Website Linked on our Community Partners Webpage for 12 months.

Ad Placement in one of our Email Newsletters ( 50 words + logo ).

Logo Placement on all of the Show Webpages ( 728 x 90px ).

16 Tickets to use to attend our shows throughout the year.

VIP Box Seats, priority use of our VIP Box Seats for all shows.

*VIP Box Seats will open to public 1 week before a show.