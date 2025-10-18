Imperfect Angels Organization

Offered by

Imperfect Angels Organization

About the memberships

2026 SPONSORSHIPS (Georgia Chapter)

Friend Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until July 28, 2027

Sponsor Spotlight on Social Media

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Listed as Community Supporter on Website and Flyers

Support Sponsor
$2,500

Valid until July 28, 2027

All Benefits of the Friend Sponsorship

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Logo on Program's Signage

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(1) Free Table Hosting to Show Community Products/Services

Angel Sponsor
$5,000

Valid until July 28, 2027

All Benefits of the Friend & Support

Sponsorships

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Speaking Opportunity at an Community Program

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Half-Page AD in (1) Program's Printed Materials

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!