2026 SPONSORSHIPS (Georgia Chapter)

About the memberships
Valid until July 28, 2027
Sponsor Spotlight on Social Media
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Listed as Community Supporter on Website and Flyers
Valid until July 28, 2027
All Benefits of the Friend Sponsorship
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Logo on Program's Signage
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(1) Free Table Hosting to Show Community Products/Services
Valid until July 28, 2027
All Benefits of the Friend & Support
Sponsorships
+
Speaking Opportunity at an Community Program
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Half-Page AD in (1) Program's Printed Materials
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!