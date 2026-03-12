2026 Sporting Clays Tournament & Scholarship Fundraiser Silent Auction

This is a bucket list hunting experience for four hunters and a four-night accommodation in Argentina!





You will be treated like royalty in every way with lavish asado (meat) lunches, unlimited shooting, your own field assistant to keep your gun loaded and do all field work for

each hunter, a comfortable lodge to relax, a full breakfast, amazing dinners, and even a butler to handle your every need. The Argentine culture is a wonderful experience and a perfect travel hunting destination for your next trip.





Terms and conditions to consider:

Must be used within 3 years from the date of purchase.

Voucher may be extended for up to 2 years for a fee of $1000.

There must be a minimum of 4 hunters. Less than 4 will incur a $650 cost to validate the voucher.

Hunters may be added for an additional charge.

Upgrades available to a mixed bag hunt of ducks, dove and perdiz and fishing or to alternate dove lodges.

Inclusions for 4:

Accommodations (based on double occupancy), breakfast, and dinner at the lodge.

Vehicles and field transportation for every hunt. Lunch including soft drinks, beer and wine in the field.

Exclusions:

Airfare

Shells (*market price at time of travel)

Gun rental: $115 per day/per person

Hunting license $375 per person.

Landowners fee and ground transfers $495 per person.

Lodge & Field Staff Gratuities.

Specific imported alcohol requests incur extra payment - Guests are welcome to bring their own specific alcohol.

$10,000 Value