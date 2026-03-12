2026 Sporting Clays Tournament & Scholarship Fundraiser Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This is a bucket list hunting experience for four hunters and a four-night accommodation in Argentina!
You will be treated like royalty in every way with lavish asado (meat) lunches, unlimited shooting, your own field assistant to keep your gun loaded and do all field work for
each hunter, a comfortable lodge to relax, a full breakfast, amazing dinners, and even a butler to handle your every need. The Argentine culture is a wonderful experience and a perfect travel hunting destination for your next trip.
Terms and conditions to consider:
Inclusions for 4:
Exclusions:
$10,000 Value
Starting bid
This exquisite trio captures the incredible diversity of Italian viticulture, spanning from the prestigious hills of Piedmont to the high-altitude volcanic soils of Sicily. Begin with a celebratory pour of the 2017 Franciacorta Monzio Compagnoni, a sophisticated sparkling wine from Lombardy crafted in the metodo classico. With nearly five years of aging, it reveals a refined bouquet of golden apple, toasted hazelnut, and a delicate, persistent mousse. Transition to the 2018 Barolo "Patres" San Silvestro, a powerful expression of the Nebbiolo grape that embodies the "King of Wines." This Barolo is characterized by its deep garnet hue and complex aromas of dried roses, forest floor, and leather, supported by the firm tannins and bright acidity that define the Langhe region. Finally, explore the unique terroir of Mount Etna with the 2020 Tenuta Delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso. This elegant red, often compared to fine Burgundy, offers a vibrant acidity and flinty minerality, with notes of wild strawberry and crushed volcanic rock that linger beautifully on the palate. Together, these bottles represent a masterclass in Italian winemaking tradition and regional character.
2018 Barolo Patres San Silvestro
2017 Franciacorta Monzio Compagnoni
2020 Tenuta Delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso
$120 Value
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the gift of endless possibilities with this $100 Costco Gift Card. Whether you are looking to stock up on high-quality pantry staples, upgrade your home with the latest tech, or explore the legendary treasures of the treasure-hunt aisles, this card is your golden ticket. From the premium selections of the Kirkland Signature line to fresh organic produce and world-class wines, the value of a Costco run is unmatched. Perfect for a family stocking up for the month or a host preparing for their next big gathering, this gift card offers the flexibility to shop for exactly what you need—plus a few "Kirkland finds" you didn't know you needed.
$100 Value
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the gift of endless possibilities with this $100 Costco Gift Card. Whether you are looking to stock up on high-quality pantry staples, upgrade your home with the latest tech, or explore the legendary treasures of the treasure-hunt aisles, this card is your golden ticket. From the premium selections of the Kirkland Signature line to fresh organic produce and world-class wines, the value of a Costco run is unmatched. Perfect for a family stocking up for the month or a host preparing for their next big gathering, this gift card offers the flexibility to shop for exactly what you need—plus a few "Kirkland finds" you didn't know you needed.
$100 Value
Starting bid
This curated trio offers a captivating exploration of Portugal’s most iconic wine traditions, celebrating both its crisp coastal whites and its legendary, sun-drenched valley reds. Begin with the 2021 Portal da Calçada Loureiro & Alvarinho, a bright and refreshing blend from the Vinho Verde region. This wine captures the Atlantic breeze with its zesty citrus notes, white peach aromatics, and a signature mineral streak that makes it an impeccable palate cleanser. Journey inland to the rugged terraces of the Douro Valley with the 2020 Duris Reserva, a powerful and structured red crafted from indigenous grapes. Aged to perfection, it reveals layers of ripe dark berries, wild rockrose, and subtle toasted oak, embodying the intensity of the world's oldest demarcated wine region. The experience concludes with a true masterpiece: the 2018 Niepoort Late Bottled Vintage (LBV) Port. Bottled after four to six years in large wooden vats, this Port offers the depth of a vintage selection with the approachability of a ready-to-drink treasure, boasting concentrated flavors of black plum, dark chocolate, and a hint of spice. Together, these bottles represent the soul of Portuguese winemaking—from the vibrant Vinho Verde to the majestic Douro.
2020 Duris Reserva Douro
2018 Porto Niepooort LBV
Portal de Calcada Loureiro & Alvarinho
$90 Value
Starting bid
Join us for the ACHE-SETC 2026 Healthcare Leadership Conference on November 5-6 at the InterContinental Houston Medical Center.
What You'll Gain: ✅ 12 in-person ACHE credits ✅ 6 dynamic panel discussions on the most pressing topics in healthcare ✅ International Keynotes ✅ Networking with fellow healthcare executives, 4 meals & more!
Whether you're a seasoned executive or emerging leader, this is your opportunity to gain actionable insights, earn valuable credits, and connect with peers who share your commitment to advancing healthcare.
$650+ Value
Starting bid
These two sparkling wines from Heath Sparkling Wines in Fredericksburg, Texas, represent the pinnacle of Texas Hill Country viticulture. Heath is known as the first winery in Texas dedicated solely to the production of fine sparkling wines, utilizing traditional methods to create sophisticated, multi-dimensional bubbles.
2021 Ebullience Heath Sparkling Wine
2021 Euphoria Heath Sparkling Wine
$120 Value
Starting bid
Direct trade coffees grown with integrity and fair pay.
Fresh, small batch roasting in the heart of Houston.
Supporting local artist, creators & cultural events.
Stop by and support this local coffee business! Cozy sweatshirt and t-shirt to go with your cup of joe.
$75 Value
Starting bid
Need a reset for 2026? Start by joining Loveland Yoga with one month of unlimited yoga classes
Students love coming to Loveland Yoga because we bring a sense of authenticity, genuineness, and support to every student.
We provide a clean, safe, judgment-free space that allows all students, whether it's your first downward-facing dog or your one millionth, to be creative and practice yoga at their own pace. We specialize in cultivating a community of high quality, well-educated teachers who understand that every student has a different yoga journey.
$115 value
Starting bid
Local 12 year-old artist inspired by Japanese pop culture. A scenic piece with Mt. Fuji in the background and cherry blossoms peaking through.
$60 value
Starting bid
2018 Niepoort Late Bottled Vintage Port - (2) Bottles from Douro, Portugal
"The 2018 Late Bottled Vintage from Niepoort is made with a blend of grapes including Touriga Nacional, Tinta Cao, Tinta Amarela and Sousa grapes, as well as others varietals. The palate offers notes of dark chocolate, forest fruits, black pepper and cinnamon that linger in the finish. Try pairing this port with chocolate desserts, venison or sharp cheeses."
$65 Value
Starting bid
Local 12 year-old artist ready for the beautiful spring weather. This piece is covered in vibrant bluebonnets, making it a great piece for a cozy Texas home.
$60 value
Starting bid
This exceptional trio offers an elegant journey through France’s most storied wine regions, showcasing the diverse terroir and craftsmanship of the 2017 and 2018 vintages. Begin in the heart of Beaujolais with the 2018 Les Renardières Brouilly, a sophisticated Cru selection known for its vibrant notes of ripe black cherry and silky, mineral-driven finish. From there, travel to the Left Bank of Bordeaux for the 2018 Château Caronne Ste. Gemme Haut-Médoc, a classically structured blend that balances concentrated flavors of cassis and sweet tobacco with fine-grained tannins. Completing the collection is the 2017 Domaine La Guicharde "Cuvée Genest" from the Rhône Valley, a biodynamic Grenache-Syrah blend that captures the essence of the French countryside with its peppery spice and deep, savory fruit. Whether enjoyed individually or shared as a tasting flight, this collection is a testament to the timeless appeal of French viticulture.
2018 Les Renardieres Brouilly
2018 Caronnes Ste Gemme Haut-Medoc Chateau
2017 Domaine La Guicharde Cuvee Genest
$85 Value
Starting bid
It's cold out there - so get a warm, comfy blanket for your living room!
Bring comfort and classic Southern charm into your home with this Charlotte throw from Southern Living . Designed with both style and coziness in mind, this beautifully crafted throw features a soft, inviting texture that Is perfect for relaxing on the couch, layering on a bed, or adding a warm decorative touch to any space. Its timeless design makes it a versatile accent for any room and a thoughtful addition to your home decor.
50" x 70"
$50 Value
Starting bid
From navigating your first healthcare internship to mastering the nuances of C-Suite leadership, this is a unique opportunity to sit down with Mitali Paul, MHA, MBA, FACHE. As an Administrator at Houston Methodist, an Adjunct Professor at Texas Women's University and an alumni of University of Houston Clear Lake, Mitali has a rare 360-degree view of the professional journey.
This session is your chance to gain wisdom from a FACHE leader who is as passionate about teaching the next generation as she is about running a major surgical department.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Elevate your professional journey with an exclusive opportunity to sit down for a one-on-one lunch with Dr. Mark Biscone, the President & CEO of the ACHE SouthEastTexasChapter (SETC).
In the fast-paced world of healthcare leadership, rare is the chance to step away from the boardroom and engage in a high-level, private dialogue. This isn’t just a meal; it is a bespoke networking experience designed for those looking to gain a competitive edge. Whether you are an aspiring leader seeking mentorship or a seasoned professional looking to exchange strategic insights, this lunch offers a relaxed, intimate setting to pick the brain of one of the region’s most influential healthcare figures.
Why you should bid:
This is your chance to turn a casual conversation into a pivotal career moment. Place your bid now for a seat at the table with Dr. Mark Biscone and invest in your future leadership potential.
Value: $150
Starting bid
This premier wine duo from the prestigious Willow Creek District of Paso Robles offers a sophisticated journey through one of California’s most acclaimed viticultural areas. The collection features the 2021 Absolution, a bold and structured Bordeaux-style blend that captivates the palate with deep notes of black cherry, dark chocolate, and a hint of cracked black pepper, making it a powerful centerpiece for any cellar. Complementing this intensity is the 2022 Pinot Noir, an elegant expression of the region’s unique microclimate that balances vibrant acidity with aromatic layers of ripe raspberry, pomegranate, and subtle earthiness. Together, these estate-grown selections represent the pinnacle of Heath Vineyards' commitment to quality and craftsmanship, providing a versatile experience that transitions seamlessly from a refined sunset toast to an elevated dinner pairing.
Value: $230
Starting bid
Signed baseball and two player cards by Astros player Spencer Arrighetti and former Astros player Nick Hernandez.
$100 Value
Starting bid
Great ready for Mother's Day with this custom Kendra Scott Color Bar™ necklace offers a sophisticated blend of personal expression and timeless design. Featuring a brilliant, faceted emerald-green stone—reminiscent of classic May birthstone elegance—the piece is meticulously set in a signature gold-toned frame with delicate filigree detailing. Suspended from a dainty, adjustable gold chain, the necklace is designed for versatility, transitioning effortlessly from a professional daytime look to an elegant evening ensemble. Presented in the iconic yellow Kendra Scott gift box with a satin ribbon, this piece represents a unique opportunity to own a hand-selected accessory from one of Texas’s most celebrated jewelry designers.
Value $65
Starting bid
Elevate your home bar with this award-winning bottle of Barrell Dovetail, a masterfully blended whiskey designed to surprise the palate. This unique spirit is a blend of 10-year-old Indiana whiskey and 11-year-old Bourbon, expertly finished in a combination of black strap rum casks, late-bottled vintage Port pipes, and toasted Dunn Vineyards Cabernet barrels. The result is a complex, cask-strength experience—bottled at 122.54 proof—that offers deep, layered notes of dark fruit, molasses, and toasted oak. Whether enjoyed neat or as the centerpiece of a high-end tasting, this bottle is a must-have for any enthusiast seeking a whiskey that balances bold intensity with nuanced, dessert-like sweetness.
Value $90
Starting bid
The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is a 155-acre non-profit urban nature sanctuary located just miles from Downtown Houston on the western edge of Memorial Park.
Visitors can enjoy 5 miles of nature trails, winding through native prairie, savanna, wetland, woodland, and riparian habitats. The Arboretum’s eight ponds and wetland areas, along with Buffalo Bayou along its southern border, provide ample opportunities for exciting wildlife sightings.
The Nature Center building is open to the public and includes a Nature Shop filled with items for nature lovers of all ages as well as an interactive Discovery Room. Educational exhibits, hands-on activities, live ambassador animals, biofacts, and a weekly botany display make the Discovery Room the perfect place for visitors young and old to explore.
$45 Value
Starting bid
Prepare to embark on a quest for laughter with two premium tickets to the Tony Award-winning musical Monty Python’s Spamalot on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 8:00 PM. This "lovingly ripped off" Broadway sensation brings King Arthur and his knights to the stage for a night of irreverent humor, show-stopping musical numbers, and the search for the Holy Grail—complete with killer rabbits and coconut-clapping steeds. Perfectly timed for an unforgettable Saturday night in the Houston Theater District, this package offers you the chance to experience a "riotous and blissful" revival that promises to keep you looking on the bright side of life.
Value $516
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