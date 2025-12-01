2026 Spotlight Gala Silent Auction

Here's your chance to see Joe Burrow and Co. like you’ve never seen them before! Bid on two tickets to a 2026-2027 season game at Paycor Stadium (date TBA). Seats are in the 5th row between the 20-30 yard lines- directly behind the Bengals bench! See player interactions up close- and from an angle you won't see on TV! Parking pass also included. WHO DEY!





Donated by Western Ohio Cut Stone.





FMV: $450