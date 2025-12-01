2026 Spotlight Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This basket is packed with possibility, including three $20 scratch-offs, three $10 tickets, one $5, one $2, and three $1 tickets, all ready to reveal what’s underneath. Place your bid now and see if luck is on your side tonight!
Donated by Sidney Body CARSTAR.
FMV: $100+
Starting bid
Take your music anywhere with the Bose SoundLink Flex SE, a rugged, waterproof, and dustproof Bluetooth speaker built for adventure. Its durable design stands up to drops, sun, and splashes, while delivering clear, powerful sound with deep bass. Whether at the pool, beach, or on the go, this compact speaker keeps the music playing!
Donated by FGKS Law.
FMV: $160
Starting bid
Trade the everyday for a snow day at Snowtrails, Ohio's premier snow destination! Located in Mansfield, this package includes 2 all-day lift tickets, 2 ski or snowboard rentals, and 2 group lessons (ages 9+)—perfect for beginners or seasoned snow lovers alike. Bundle up, glide into the fun, and make unforgettable memories on the mountain!
Donated by Snowtrails.
FMV: $300
Starting bid
Light up the iconic Historic Sidney Theatre marquee with your custom message! Perfect for birthdays, weddings, proposals, or any milestone worth celebrating. Make your moment unforgettable and your name literally shine with this 24-hour marquee rental!
FMV: $100
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with 4 stadium seating bowl tickets to a 2026 Dayton Dragons game- and 4 team hats when you attend! Enjoy ballpark food, great company, and the excitement of live baseball!
Donated by Dayton Dragons.
FMV: $100
Starting bid
Refresh and restore! This package includes a $75 gift card to Shear Luxe salon, Scentsational white magnolia candle, travel size Hempz Vanilla Lux Body Moisturizer, Framar continuous spray bottle, Amika Body Mousse, Amika Texture Spray, Aluram Leave-In-Conditioner, Aluram Styling Cream, and Bath & Body Works "Leaves" scented foaming hand soap. This package is designed to help you look polished and feel pampered every day!
Donated by Shear Luxe.
FMV: $240
Starting bid
Bring the whole family together for an evening of laughter, games, and treats with this all-in-one Family Fun Night basket. Enjoy assorted candies and snacks while cozying up under a soft blanket, then challenge each other with classic games like Uno Flip, Spot It, and Clue. Cap off the night with a delicious meal from Domino’s with a $30 gift card. This is the perfect package for creating family fun!
Donated by Andrew Shaffer, State Farm.
FMV: $100
Starting bid
Cook anywhere with the 20" Blackstone Camp Griddle. Two independently controlled burners let you grill main dishes and sides at different temperatures, while a non-stick surface and stowaway grease cup make cleanup easy. Portable, level-adjustable, and ready to bring the taste of home on your next adventure. Perfect for camping, tailgates or backyard cookouts!
Donated by Davis Accounting and Tax.
FMV: $200
Starting bid
Ready to plan a night they’ll never forget? Sweep your special someone off their feet with a romantic one-night stay at GreatStone Castle. Add a little sparkle with a $200 gift certificate to Allison's Custom Jewelry and top off the night off with a $25 gift certificate to Sidney Flower Shop for a bouquet that says it all. A perfect, local date night awaits!
Donated by GreatStone Castle, Allison's Custom Jewelry and Sidney Flower Shop.
FMV: $410; Sidney Flower Shop and Allison's Custom Jewelry gift certificates expire 2/25/27.
Starting bid
Here's your chance to see Joe Burrow and Co. like you’ve never seen them before! Bid on two tickets to a 2026-2027 season game at Paycor Stadium (date TBA). Seats are in the 5th row between the 20-30 yard lines- directly behind the Bengals bench! See player interactions up close- and from an angle you won't see on TV! Parking pass also included. WHO DEY!
Donated by Western Ohio Cut Stone.
FMV: $450
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate bourbon adventure with this collector-worthy basket. Featuring iconic pours like Blanton's, Booker's Small Batch Uncut & Unfiltered, E.H. Taylor Small Batch, Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection, Eagle Rare 10 Year, and a 1.75lL bottle of Weller Special Reserve, this basket is a toast to the finer things in life. Two elegant rocks glasses with ice molds make every pour an experience. Perfect for sipping, sharing, or showing off your bourbon savvy.
Donated by the Zimmerman family.
FMV: $600
Starting bid
Start your morning and unwind at night with this cozy wine and coffee-themed basket. Includes a soft blanket, two Rabbit travel wine tumblers, Better Homes & Gardens Grapefruit & Yuzu candle, cute coffee-and-wine sign, assorted decadent treats, Rabbit cork pull, a bottle of Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio, a bottle of Tavernello Lambrusco and a $30 gift card to High Grounds Cafe. This basket is perfect for enjoying every hour-from AM to PM.
Donated by Andrew Shaffer, State Farm.
FMV: $200
Starting bid
Experience music like never before with these Bose QuietComfort SC Noice Cancelling Headphones. These over-ear Bluetooth headphones offer high-fidelity sound, customizable noise cancellation, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Lightweight and comfortable for all-day listening, they come with a sleek soft case—perfect for travel, work, or home.
Donated by FGKS Law.
FMV: $330
Starting bid
Delve into a world of heartfelt, character-driven storytelling with this autographed collection of novels from Sidney native, Linda Fifer: The Road Between Two Skies, Finding the Grain, and Winter's Turn. Each story explores resilience, healing, and the power of new beginnings, drawing you into unforgettable journeys. Signed copies make this set a treasured keepsake for any avid reader or a thoughtful gift for fans of inspirational fiction.
Donated by Linda Fifer.
FMV: $75
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of golf at Stillwater Valley Golf Club, located just a short drive away in nearby Bradford, Ohio. This package includes an 18-hole round of golf for four players plus cart rental. Set along the scenic Stillwater River, this Tom Littlepage-designed course features rolling countryside, wooded areas, and thoughtfully placed water and sand hazards. Tee off for a day of unforgettable golf!
Donated by Stillwater Valley Golf Club.
FMV: $160; Certificate expires 11/1/26.
Starting bid
Unleash your inner theatre lover with 2 season subscriptions to the Historic Sidney Theatre's 2026–2027 season, featuring a mix of traditional and contemporary plays and musicals. This package also includes 2 passes to the 2026 Community Connection Series, presented by Wilson Health, showcasing 4 diverse acts, from live music and improv to performances of all kinds. A season full of nonstop fun, unforgettable shows, and live theatre thrills awaits!
FMV: $500
Starting bid
Score big with this ultimate Cleveland Cavaliers fan package! It's packed with collectible gear, including a signed Jarrett Allen basketball, an Anderson Varejao bobblehead, an XL gray team tee, a mini pennant, a canvas case, a 16 oz tin can cup, sticker, and wristband. This set is a slam dunk for any Cavs fan looking to add some authentic team swag to their collection.
Donated by Cleveland Cavaliers.
FMV: $300
Starting bid
Savor the flavors of Italy with this gourmet basket featuring three celebrated wines: the 2021 Le Mortelle “Poggio alle Nane” Maremma Toscana DOC, a refined Tuscan blend; the 2022 Villa Antinori Toscana IGT, a distinguished blend from one of Italy’s most storied estates; and the 2022 Marchesi Antinori – Villa Antinori Toscana, a classic Chianti. Complement these vintages with artisanal Filotea Pappardelle and Spaghetti alla Chitarra pastas, paired with rich Ritrovo Sugo al Tartufo and Abruzzese Sugo al Pomodoro sauces, for an authentic Italian dining experience at home!
Donated by FGKS Law.
FMV: $200
Starting bid
Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with the Google Nest Indoor Security Camera. This smart camera streams 1080p HDR video day or night, distinguishes people, animals, and vehicles, and sends instant alerts right to your phone. Two-way audio, customizable Activity Zones, and hands-free viewing on smart displays, TVs, or tablets make home monitoring easy and connected. Smart security, simplified.
Donated by FGKS Law.
FMV: $100
Starting bid
Elevate your whiskey game with Bourbon Bliss, a curated collection for bourbon lovers. This luxurious package includes bottles of Weller Special Reserve, Buffalo Trace, Remus Straight Wheat Whiskey, and Sam Houston Small Batch Reserve. They're paired with elegant accessories: a decanter, four rocks glasses, six-pack ice molds, and G&J’s Finest cocktail smoker to enhance every sip. This package brings the rich flavors and rituals of bourbon tasting right to your home!
Donated by Sidney Electric.
FMV: $400
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