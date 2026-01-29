Livingston County Choirs

Livingston County Choirs

About this event

2026 Spring Advertising Campaign

Business Card - Spring Concert only
$40

Your company business card will be scanned and added to the program. Your logo will also be added to our website.

Shout Out
$25

Your personal message to a group or singer-a shout out to show some love!

1/2-page Advertisement (3.6 x 4.5)
$100

PDF, PNG or JPEG artwork you provide will be displayed.
Your logo will also be added to our website.

Full Page Advertisement (4.5 X 7.5) Spring Concerts
$200

PDF, PNG or JPEG artwork you provide will be displayed. Your logo will also be added to our website.

Inside Covers 4.5 x 7.5
$300

Your ad will be displayed on the inside cover in full color. The logo will also be added to our website.

Event Sponsorship
$600

Sponsor a concert!


Your donation will be recognized publicly during the concert as well as in the program. Your sponsorship will be featured on our website.

Section Sponsorship
$300

Your sponsorship will be recognized publicly during the concert as well as in the program. Your sponsorship will be featured on our website.

Sponsor the program
$150

Your donation will be recognized publicly during the concert as well as in the program. Your sponsorship will be featured on our website.

Sarah Quartel Music Premier
$1,000

Sara Quartel has composed a song that will be premiered during this concert. The collaboration of four community choirs commissioned this work. They will sing a variety of Ms. Quartel's pieces and together premier this new song. Complimentary tickets are available.

Add a donation for Livingston County Choirs

$

