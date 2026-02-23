The Saint Constantine School

Hosted by

The Saint Constantine School

About this event

2026 Spring Athletics Banquet

4601 Bellaire Blvd

Bellaire, TX 77401, USA

Main Course
$25

MIXED GREENS SALAD organic greens, heart of palm, tomato, red onion, caper, cotija cheese, tortilla strips *cilantro dressing & vinaigrette dressing on the side


CHICKEN AL AJILLO
grilled chicken breast, roasted garlic, tomato, green scallions, with yuca

*lemon butter sauce on the side


HERB ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES


GARLIC GREEN BEANS


HOUSE MADE YEAST ROLLS with butter


LEMONADE AND WATER


ASSORTED COOKIES

Kid's Meal
$18

Chicken Tenders, French Fries and a Fruit Cup


Lemonade and water station


Assorted cookies for dessert

Main Course - Student Athlete
Free

Student Athletes who participated in Spring Sports will enjoy the Main Course from Churrascos without charge!

Kid's Meal - Student Athlete
Free

Student Athletes who participated in Spring Sports will enjoy the the Kid's Meal from Churrascos without charge!

Athletic Department Donations
$50

If you want to give directly to the Athletics Department, all donations provided from these tickets will go straight to our programming.

Add a donation for The Saint Constantine School

$

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