2026 Spring Athletics Banquet

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About this event
Bellaire, TX 77401, USA
MIXED GREENS SALAD organic greens, heart of palm, tomato, red onion, caper, cotija cheese, tortilla strips *cilantro dressing & vinaigrette dressing on the side
CHICKEN AL AJILLO
grilled chicken breast, roasted garlic, tomato, green scallions, with yuca
*lemon butter sauce on the side
HERB ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES
GARLIC GREEN BEANS
HOUSE MADE YEAST ROLLS with butter
LEMONADE AND WATER
ASSORTED COOKIES
Chicken Tenders, French Fries and a Fruit Cup
Lemonade and water station
Assorted cookies for dessert
Student Athletes who participated in Spring Sports will enjoy the Main Course from Churrascos without charge!
Student Athletes who participated in Spring Sports will enjoy the the Kid's Meal from Churrascos without charge!
If you want to give directly to the Athletics Department, all donations provided from these tickets will go straight to our programming.
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