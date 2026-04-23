2026 Spring Camp - Michindoh

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Hillsdale, MI 49242
Trailman staying overnight in the teepees. Includes two nights lodging, dinner Friday, all meals Saturday, breakfast Sunday, and activities.
Trailman coming on Saturday only. Includes lunch and dinner on Saturday and activities
Non-Leader Registered Adults staying overnight. Includes all meals and lodging. Does not include activities.
Non-Leader Registered Adult coming for Day Camp only. Includes lunch, dinner, and the facility charge.
$
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