Trail Life

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Trail Life

About this event

2026 Spring Camp - Michindoh

4545 E Bacon Rd

Hillsdale, MI 49242

Trailman Overnight
$120

Trailman staying overnight in the teepees. Includes two nights lodging, dinner Friday, all meals Saturday, breakfast Sunday, and activities.

Trailman Day Camp
$60

Trailman coming on Saturday only. Includes lunch and dinner on Saturday and activities

Registered Adult Overnight
$97

Non-Leader Registered Adults staying overnight. Includes all meals and lodging. Does not include activities.

Registered Adult Day Camp
$33.50

Non-Leader Registered Adult coming for Day Camp only. Includes lunch, dinner, and the facility charge.

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