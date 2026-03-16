2026 Spring Campaign Auction

This white and rosé basket has six amazing wines (Brunn Grũner Veltiner - Austrian), Howard Park Miamup Chardonnay -Australian), Left Foot Charley Riesling - Traverse City), Mari Troglodyte Rosé - Old Mission Peninsula, TC), Rove Chardonnay - Leelanau Peninsula, TC), Vavasour Atavere Valley Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand)

Included also are: Hemli wine chiller, an OXO wine opener, a dozen wine glass charms, a set of 4 Italian white wine glasses, a Manistique Charcuterie Board, and a cheese knife. Valued at $400.00.