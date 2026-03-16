2026 Spring Campaign Auction

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This white and rosé basket has six amazing wines (Brunn Grũner Veltiner - Austrian), Howard Park Miamup Chardonnay -Australian), Left Foot Charley Riesling - Traverse City), Mari Troglodyte Rosé - Old Mission Peninsula, TC), Rove Chardonnay - Leelanau Peninsula, TC), Vavasour Atavere Valley Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand)
Included also are: Hemli wine chiller, an OXO wine opener, a dozen wine glass charms, a set of 4 Italian white wine glasses, a Manistique Charcuterie Board, and a cheese knife. Valued at $400.00.
Starting bid
Autographed jersey by Detroit Lions Wide-Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He is a German-American professional football wide receiver for the Detroit Lions of the National Football League (NFL).St. Brown was voted to the Pro Bowl four times from 2022 to 2025, and was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and 2024. Donated by Bodman Attorneys and Counselors. Valued at $550.
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Christine Worley’s artwork is a synthesis of photography and painting, with occasional forays into fiber work and installation. The work is concerned with the impermanence of the human hand vs. the overwhelming power of nature. Maps, acrylic paint, ink, graphite, salt, found rusted objects, and wool felt are the media she uses to express these ideas. Photographs document where she finds her sources of subject matter and colors for the paintings. Framed - 99% UV blocking, Anti-reflective, Scratch Resistant, Anti-Static, and Shatter Resistant.Donated by Christine Worley. Valued at $550.00.
Starting bid
Christine Worley’s artwork is a synthesis of photography and painting, with occasional forays into fiber work and installation. The work is concerned with the impermanence of the human hand in the face of nature's overwhelming power. Maps, acrylic paint, ink, graphite, salt, found rusted objects, and wool felt are the media she uses to express these ideas. Photographs document where she finds her sources of subject matter and colors for the paintings. Framed - 99% UV blocking, Anti-reflective, Scratch Resistant, Anti-Static, and Shatter Resistant.Donated by Christine Worley. Valued at $500.00.
Starting bid
Art piece (2003) by Itzchak Tarkay (Israeli, 1935-2012) and donated by Rob and Amy Mach. Serigraph in colors, pencil signed, and numbered lower margin (250/325), matted and presented in a gilt frame. Itzchak Tarkay is considered to be a key figure in the modern figurative movement. Itzchak Tarkay, an internationally acclaimed artist and Holocaust survivor, is celebrated for transforming a life marked by hardship into radiant works filled with beauty, grace, and optimism. His sought-after paintings—known for their rich color and elegant scenes of leisure and sophistication—invite collectors to own not only exceptional art, but also a powerful story of resilience and triumph. Valued at $975.00.
Starting bid
Art piece (2007) by Itzchak Tarkay (Israeli, 1935-2012), Serigraph in colors on wove paper, (EA 17/85) and donated by Rob and Amy Mach. Itzchak Tarkay is considered to be a key figure in the modern figurative movement. Itzchak Tarkay, an internationally acclaimed artist and Holocaust survivor, is celebrated for transforming a life marked by hardship into radiant works filled with beauty, grace, and optimism. His sought-after paintings—known for their rich color and elegant scenes of leisure and sophistication—invite collectors to own not only exceptional art, but also a powerful story of resilience and triumph.Valued at $600.00.
Starting bid
Art piece by Itzchak Tarkay and donated by Rob and Amy Mach. Itzchak Tarkay is considered to be a key figure in the modern figurative movement. Serigraph; artwork measures approximately 24.75in x 19in. Itzchak Tarkay, an internationally acclaimed artist and Holocaust survivor, is celebrated for transforming a life marked by hardship into radiant works filled with beauty, grace, and optimism. His sought-after paintings—known for their rich color and elegant scenes of leisure and sophistication—invite collectors to own not only exceptional art, but also a powerful story of resilience and triumph. Valued at $500.00.
Starting bid
Beautiful Indian Lake Sunset on Indian Lake in Manistique, MI. Wheaty Weithoff Photography - canvas is approximately 14''x22''. Wheaty is a graduate of NMU, and his work career was mostly spent in Marquette, MI. He moved to Manistique in 2015, where he enjoys pursuing his passion for photography. Donated by Barr Team - Keller Williams Real Estate. Valued at $100.00.
Starting bid
Beautiful view of the cliffs from Fayette State Park in the Garden Peninsula. The picture was taken through one of the old buildings in Fayette. Wheaty Weithoff Photography - canvas is approximately 14''x22''. Wheaty is a graduate of NMU, and his work career was mostly spent in Marquette, MI. He moved to Manistique in 2015, where he enjoys pursuing his passion for photography. Donated by Barr Team - Keller Williams Real Estate. Valued at $100.00.
Starting bid
This photo is taken of the Manistique Train Depot, which is still used by the Canadian National Railway for freight. Wheaty Weithoff Photography - canvas is approximately 14''x22''. He moved to Manistique in 2015, where he enjoys pursuing his passion for photography. Donated by Barr Team - Keller Williams Real Estate. Valued at $100.00.
Starting bid
Beautiful "Kitch-iti-kipi ( Big Springs)" is located at Palms Book State Park outside of Manistique. Wheaty Weithoff Photography - canvas is approximately 14''x22''. He moved to Manistique in 2015, where he enjoys pursuing his passion for photography. Donated by Barr Team - Keller Williams Real Estate. Valued at $100.00.
Starting bid
(2) Wheaty Weithoff Photography prints of the Seul Choix Lighthouse and the Manistique East Breakwater Lighthouse - canvas is approximately 14''x22''. He moved to Manistique in 2015, where he enjoys pursuing his passion for photography. Donated by Barr Team - Keller Williams Real Estate. Valued at $200.00.
Starting bid
One-night stay/with 4 wristbands at the Tundra Lodge Resort Water Park, located at 865 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI. The Tundra Lodge Resort Waterpark & Conference Center is a family-friendly indoor resort in Green Bay, Wisconsin, known for combining a Northwoods lodge atmosphere with a large indoor water park and hotel amenities. At the heart of the resort is a three-story indoor water park covering about 30,000 square feet. Donated by Radio Results Network. Valued at $200.
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Add timeless beauty to your collection with two stunning pieces by Rebecca Mason: classic Black Akoya Pearl & Sterling Silver Earrings paired with a striking 22" Cherry Creek Jasper & Sterling Silver Necklace. Together, these handcrafted pieces offer a perfect blend of sophistication and natural artistry. During the summer, you will find Becky working at the Lake Effects Gallery, where you can find many pieces that she has created. Valued at $180.00.
Starting bid
Spring clean-up includes Brush, leaves, and yard clean-up. This package is just in time after the messy winter! Valued at $300.00.
Starting bid
Elle Jay Signature Aesthetic Experience - This includes: Skin analysis and Consultation with AI technology, and one treatment of choice- choose from: Clearlift Laser Renewal Facial, Hydrafacial Deluxe Radiance Boost, VI Peel Skin Renewal, IPL Skin Rejuvenation. Valued at $425.
Starting bid
Medium-sized Upper Peninsula Handcrafted Board for wall decor or Charcuterie, $40 Bostique Gift Card, Napkins, Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup, 2 Personalized etched with Manistique Lighthouse glasses, Sayklly's Trail mix, Two Discover Manistique mugs, and a Michigan Ball Camp and T-Shirt. Donated by Bostique. Valued at $240.
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These are timeless Lodge 12" and 10.2" cast iron pans with lids, and the basket includes two Lodge pan scrapers, Lodge Pan Seasoning, and a pair of UPPCO socks. Donated by UPPCO. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Enjoy a complimentary round of golf for four players at your choice of any of our three beautiful golf courses (Stony Point Golf Course, Garden Golf, and Northshore Golf Club in Menominee). Gather your foursome and experience a day on the greens filled with fun, relaxation, and friendly competition.Donated by ? Valued at ?
Starting bid
Enjoy a complimentary round of golf for four players at your choice of any of our three beautiful golf courses (Stony Point Golf Course, Garden Golf, and Northshore Golf Club in Menominee). Gather your foursome and experience a day on the greens filled with fun, relaxation, and friendly competition. Donated by ? Valued at ?
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect golf getaway with a foursome package that includes two rounds of golf plus a relaxing stay at the Garden Golf Course Cottage. A wonderful chance to unwind, play, and make lasting memories on and off the course. Three exceptional golf courses from which to choose: Garden Golf Course in Garden, Stony Point Golf Course in Thompson, and North Shore Golf Club in Menominee. Donated by ? Valued at ?
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Starting bid
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This two-night getaway includes: One Grand room for two, includes breakfast daily for two, tax, local assessment, and baggage handling charges.
Use between Aug. 9-Oct.25, 2026 OR April 30- June 30, 2027, subject to availability, with a Sunday-Thursday arrival/departure pattern. Donated by ? Valued at $1450.00.
Starting bid
Package includes: 6 Filet Mignons, 8 Lbs Ground Chuck, 10 Lbs Ground Beef. Donated by Good Neighbors. Valued at $250.
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