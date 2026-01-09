Living Arrangements For The Developmentally Disabled, Inc.

Living Arrangements For The Developmentally Disabled, Inc.

2026 Spring Car Raffle

Individual Raffle Ticket
$100 PER TICKET -

Bonus drawings are every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. EST beginning February 26, 2026, through March 24, 2026.
To qualify, you must enter by 1 p.m. EST the day of the drawing.

Bonus winners receive $500! (Winners will be notified within two days of the drawing.)

If you choose to purchase with a check, your ticket number(s) will not be valid until your check is received and processed by LADD.

Grand Prize Drawing: 2 p.m. EST on March 26, 2026.

Buy 3 Tickets, Get 1 FREE
This includes 4 tickets

$300 for 4 TICKETS -

