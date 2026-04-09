CL Smith PTA

Hosted by

CL Smith PTA

About this event

2026 Spring Carnival

1375 Balboa St

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, USA

General Admission
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to inflatables, carnival games, arts & crafts, face painting, balloon artist and prize room! Presale ends on Thursday May 7th at midnight.

Volunteer Ticket
Free

Volunteer for a shift and you enjoy free admission for yourself and a prize card pre-stamped with 10 stamps. Click here to sign up! https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A084BA8A92CA6FD0-62594321-clsmith

Donate a Ticket to a fellow CL Smith student
$10

Donate a Ticket for a CL Smith student

Add a donation for CL Smith PTA

$

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