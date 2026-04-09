2026 Spring Carnival

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to inflatables, carnival games, arts & crafts, face painting, balloon artist and prize room! Presale ends on Thursday May 7th at midnight.
Volunteer for a shift and you enjoy free admission for yourself and a prize card pre-stamped with 10 stamps. Click here to sign up! https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A084BA8A92CA6FD0-62594321-clsmith
Donate a Ticket for a CL Smith student
$
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