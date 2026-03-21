2026 Spring Carnival- Presales Closed You Can Buy Tickets At the Door

About this event
Single wristbands for $10 each.
Only children/youth who will be playing games and doing activities need wristbands. Adults do not need wristbands to join their children.
For households with four or more children getting wristbands- $35. Be sure to indicate the number needed in the questions section.
Only children/youth who will be playing games and doing activities need wristbands. Adults do not need wristbands to join their children.
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