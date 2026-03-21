Central Park Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

Hosted by

Central Park Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

2026 Spring Carnival- Presales Closed You Can Buy Tickets At the Door

1400 Rodd St

Midland, MI 48640, USA

Carnival Wristband
$10

Single wristbands for $10 each.

Only children/youth who will be playing games and doing activities need wristbands. Adults do not need wristbands to join their children.

4+ Children Family Wristband Pack
$35

For households with four or more children getting wristbands- $35. Be sure to indicate the number needed in the questions section.

Only children/youth who will be playing games and doing activities need wristbands. Adults do not need wristbands to join their children.

Family Meal- Pizza and Four Drinks
$10
Cotton Candy
$1
Drink
$1
Pizza Slice
$1
Add a donation for Central Park Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

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