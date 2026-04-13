Somerset Community Food Pantry Inc

Hosted by

Somerset Community Food Pantry Inc

About this event

2026 Spring Coach Purse Bingo

220 Main St

Somerset, WI 54025, USA

BINGO card and Door Prize Drawing
$60

Ticket price includes 10 rounds of BINGO and ticket for door prize drawings.

Additional BINGO sheet
$40

Additional sheets are purchasable for the main player (not a second player)/

Remember-all funds are for the Pantry - so feel free to buy yourself as many sheets as you want!

Example: If you are buying for a group all the once... 5 main players=5 tickets + 5 additional sheets = Great Time!

Heads or Tails Round 1
$10

We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!

Heads or Tails Round 2
$10

We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!

Heads or Tails Round 3
$10

We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!

Raffle Ticket Qty 1
$10

$10.00 for 1 ticket

Raffle Ticket Qty 3
$20

$20.00 for 3 tickets

Raffle Tickets Qty 10
$50

$50.00 for 10 tickets

50/50 Ticket Round 1
$10

Round 1

50/50 Ticket Round 2
$10

Round 2

Add a donation for Somerset Community Food Pantry Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!