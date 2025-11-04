2026 Spring Conference

19850 Fenway Ave N

Forest Lake, MN 55025, USA

Individual
$45

Conference registration + 1 year membership in MinnABE.

Accepted to present? Use your discount code for $10 off!

Groups of 5 or more
$40

Discounted price for large groups registering all at once. Conference admittance + 1 year membership for each registrant.

Exhibitor--Hall Only
$100

We provide the table, you provide the rep and the info! 8am-1pm, with a dedicated 30 minutes to chat with attendees during coffee break time about mid-morning.

Exhibitor--Session Only
$75

A 40-minute session is a chance to pitch your organization, product, or service to interested attendees.

Exhibitor--Hall + Session
$150

Set up a table, present a session. The best of both worlds!

Add a donation for Minnesota Association for Bilingual Education

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!