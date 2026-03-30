2026 Spring Conference Journal Adverts

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The Ultimate Spotlight. As the most visible real estate in the entire journal, the Back Cover ensures your brand or message is seen every time the program is set down. High-impact, full-color visibility for the ultimate professional statement. Pre-order online and pick it up at the Spring Conference. No shipping available. If you can't attend the conference, kindly designate a member to pick it up on your behalf.
The First Impression. Command attention immediately. Located on the very first page participants see when they open the journal, this premium spot connects your message to the excitement and anticipation of the conference kickoff.
The Lasting Impression. Position your message on the final interior page. This is the perfect spot for a "congratulations" or "thank you" message that lingers in the minds of our 150+ attendees as they conclude their conference experience.
Total Immersion. A full $8.5" \times 11"$ (approx.) canvas to tell your story. Ideal for corporate sponsors, detailed club histories, or high-resolution professional photography. You have the space to truly flourish here.
Balanced Visibility. The perfect middle ground for small businesses or club tributes. This format offers enough space for a bold headline, a clear call to action, and supporting graphics without breaking the budget.
The Community Favorite. A popular choice for personal shout-outs, "Good Luck" messages to contestants, or highlighting a local service. Clean, concise, and effective.
The Professional Handshake. A budget-friendly way to keep your contact information in the pockets of over 2,000 members across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island. Perfect for freelancers and independent consultants.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!