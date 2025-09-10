2026 Spring Connection

Coahuila

Mexico

Week 1 | March 6-13 (Minor)
$275
Available until Feb 5

All participants under 18 at the time of the trip. For children accompanying adults that are ages 4-13, use the promo code "child" for a $175 discount.

Week 1 | March 6-13 (Adult)
$275
Available until Feb 5

All participants 18 and older at the time of the trip.

Week 2 | March 13-20 (Minor)
$275
Available until Feb 5

All participants under 18 at the time of the trip. For children accompanying adults that are ages 4-13, use the promo code "child" for a $175 discount.

Week 2 | March 13-20 (Adult)
$275
Available until Feb 5

All participants 18 and older at the time of the trip.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!