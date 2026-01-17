Kids Growing In Business

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Kids Growing In Business

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2026 Mid -Summer Course - TEENS

1131 Central Ave #103

Middletown, OH 45044, USA

Add a donation for Kids Growing In Business

$

Mid - Summer TEEN Course 2026
$400

Covers the full cost of the 10-week in-person Kids Entrepreneur Course for ages 13 - 18, including weekly classes, program materials, and participation in the Kid Farm Market business launch.

Mid - Summer TEEN Course 2026 - Payment Plan 3 Payments $150
$150

Teen Course — 3 Payment Plan Option

This payment plan allows families to split the Teen Course tuition into 3 equal payments of $150 each (plus applicable taxes/fees).

Payment Schedule

  • Payment 1: Due at registration to reserve your teen’s seat
  • Payment 2: Due prior to Week 4 of class
  • Payment 3: Due prior to Week 8 of class

Important Information

  • Full payment must be completed for students to participate in the final business launch/market experience.
  • Payments are non-transferable.
  • Seats are limited and registration is not considered complete until the first payment is received.
  • Families who choose to withdraw prior to Week 5 must notify the program in writing.
  • No refunds will be issued after Week 5 due to class preparation, materials, and program commitments.
  • Missed payments may result in temporary pause of participation until the account is brought current.
  • By selecting this option, you agree to the program payment and participation policies of Growing in Business Education Co.
Community Sponsored Enrollment 50% - Mid Summer Teen Course
$225

Covers 50% ($250) of the cost of the 10-week in-person Kids Entrepreneur Course for ages 13–18, including weekly classes, program materials, and participation in the Kid Farm Market business launch. This enrollment is made possible through community sponsorship support, helping expand access to students who are ready to learn, grow, and take action.

Community Sponsored Enrollment FULL Mid Summer Teen Course
Free

Community Sponsored Enrollment – Full

Covers 100% ($400) of the cost of the 10-week in-person Kids Entrepreneur Course for ages 13–18, including weekly classes, program materials, and participation in the Kid Farm Market business launch.

This enrollment is made possible through the support of community sponsors who are committed to investing in the next generation of young entrepreneurs.

Application & Selection Process

By selecting this option, you are submitting a request to be considered for a fully sponsored seat in the program.

All submissions will be reviewed by the organization’s board. A member of our team will reach out to notify you of your application status.

Please note: Selecting this option does not guarantee enrollment in the course. Seats are limited and will be awarded based on review and availability.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!