2026 Mid -Summer Course - TEENS

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$
Covers the full cost of the 10-week in-person Kids Entrepreneur Course for ages 13 - 18, including weekly classes, program materials, and participation in the Kid Farm Market business launch.
This payment plan allows families to split the Teen Course tuition into 3 equal payments of $150 each (plus applicable taxes/fees).
Covers 50% ($250) of the cost of the 10-week in-person Kids Entrepreneur Course for ages 13–18, including weekly classes, program materials, and participation in the Kid Farm Market business launch. This enrollment is made possible through community sponsorship support, helping expand access to students who are ready to learn, grow, and take action.
Covers 100% ($400) of the cost of the 10-week in-person Kids Entrepreneur Course for ages 13–18, including weekly classes, program materials, and participation in the Kid Farm Market business launch.
This enrollment is made possible through the support of community sponsors who are committed to investing in the next generation of young entrepreneurs.
By selecting this option, you are submitting a request to be considered for a fully sponsored seat in the program.
All submissions will be reviewed by the organization’s board. A member of our team will reach out to notify you of your application status.
Please note: Selecting this option does not guarantee enrollment in the course. Seats are limited and will be awarded based on review and availability.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!