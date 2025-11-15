Children's Choir of Chico

Children's Choir of Chico

2026 Spring Equinox Gala Fundraiser

628 Wall St

Chico, CA 95928, USA

General Admission - Open Seating
$30

Non-reserved general seating available. ~Decades will play 2 full sets of music.

~Silent Auction/Drawings will run from 5:00-8:30

~Food Concessions/Bar will be open from 5:00-9:00 p.m.

~NO Outside Food/Beverages

~Family Friendly Event


**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to CCOC.

Reserved Dining Table Admission
$40

~Reserved Dining Table adjacent to Bandstand

Donor Comp Ticket
Free

~Reserved Dining Table in VIP Section adjacent to Bandstand

At-Door General Admission - General Seating
$35

At-the Door, Non-reserved general seating available. ~Decades will play 2 full sets of music.

