2026 Spring Equinox Gala Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Non-reserved general seating available. ~Decades will play 2 full sets of music.
~Silent Auction/Drawings will run from 5:00-8:30
~Food Concessions/Bar will be open from 5:00-9:00 p.m.
~NO Outside Food/Beverages
~Family Friendly Event
**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to CCOC.
~Reserved Dining Table adjacent to Bandstand
~Decades will play 2 full sets of music.
~Silent Auction/Drawings will run from 5:00-8:30
~Food Concessions/Bar will be open from 5:00-9:00 p.m.
~NO Outside Food/Beverages
~Family Friendly Event
**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to CCOC.
~Reserved Dining Table in VIP Section adjacent to Bandstand
~Decades will play 2 full sets of music.
~Silent Auction/Drawings will run from 5:00-8:30
~Food Concessions/Bar will be open from 5:00-9:00 p.m.
~NO Outside Food/Beverages
~Family Friendly Event
**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to CCOC.
At-the Door, Non-reserved general seating available. ~Decades will play 2 full sets of music.
~Silent Auction/Drawings will run from 5:00-8:30
~Food Concessions/Bar will be open from 5:00-9:00 p.m.
~NO Outside Food/Beverages
~Family Friendly Event
**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to CCOC.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!