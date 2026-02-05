Walnut Grove Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Inc

Hosted by

Walnut Grove Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Inc

About this event

2026 Spring Event Sponsorship Package

2520 N White Chapel Blvd

Southlake, TX 76092, USA

General Sponsor
$250

10 left!

  • Company logo and link
    • WGES PTO newsletter for the 3 weeks leading up to the event
    • Social media story
  • Company Logo
    • Sign at the carpool line during the week leading up to the event
    • Sign at the event
  • General Admission to Event ($40 value)

**You can change the tip to 0% when purchasing your sponsorship.

Concession Sponsor
$500

10 left!

General Sponsor details plus:

  • Sign with your company logo at the concession stand
  • Acknowledgement in the ticketing information sent to WGES families
  • Upgrade to Family Snack Pack Admission to the Event ($75 value)

**You can change the tip to 0% when purchasing your sponsorship.

Game Station Sponsor
$500

10 left!

General Sponsor details plus:

  • Sign with your company logo at the gaming station
  • Acknowledgement in the ticketing information sent to WGES families
  • Upgrade to Family Snack Pack Admission to the Event ($75 value)


**You can change the tip to 0% when purchasing your sponsorship.

VIP Movie Screen Sponsor
$750

10 left!

General Sponsor details plus:

  • Social Media Post with link to company
  • Sign with your company logo by the movie screen and at the check-in table
  • Logo on a tote for the VIP guests
  • Acknowledgement in the ticketing information sent to WGES families
  • Upgrade to VIP Admission to the Event ($150 value)

**You can change the tip to 0% when purchasing your sponsorship.

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