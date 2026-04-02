Camas Cub Scout Pack 424

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Camas Cub Scout Pack 424

About this event

2026 Spring Family Campout - Butte Creek

13462 S Butte Creek Rd

Scotts Mills, OR 97375, USA

Youth (5 & under)
$10
Youth (6-12)
$15
Youth (13-17)
$20
Adult
$20
Only parents/guardians and registered adults may spend the night at pack overnights. All adults spending the night must complete Youth Protection Training (create an account at https://my.scouting.org, then follow the links for YPT).
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