2026 Spring Family Campout - Butte Creek

Only parents/guardians and registered adults may spend the night at pack overnights. All adults spending the night must complete Youth Protection Training (create an account at https://my.scouting.org, then follow the links for YPT).

Only parents/guardians and registered adults may spend the night at pack overnights. All adults spending the night must complete Youth Protection Training (create an account at https://my.scouting.org, then follow the links for YPT).

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