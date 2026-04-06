Athenian eAcademy Moab
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Athenian eAcademy Moab

About this event

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2026 MCS Spring Fling "Restaurant & Food" Silent Auction

Pick-up location

358 E 300 S, Moab, UT 84532, USA

$25 Gift Certificate - Ye Ol' Geezer Meat Shop item
$25 Gift Certificate - Ye Ol' Geezer Meat Shop
$10

Starting bid

Taste the tradition! Treat yourself to the finest cuts in Moab with a $25 gift certificate to Ye Ol' Geezer Meat Shop. Known for their old-school service and premium quality, this is a must-have for any local grill master or foodie.

$25 Gift Certificate - Ye Ol' Geezer item
$25 Gift Certificate - Ye Ol' Geezer
$10

Starting bid

$42 Value


Taste the tradition! Treat yourself to the finest cuts in Moab with a $25 gift certificate toYe Ol' Geezer Meat Shop. Known for their old-school service and premium quality, this is a must-have for any local grill master or foodie.

Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar from Bella Balsamic item
Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar from Bella Balsamic
$10

Starting bid

Bella Balsamic & The Pressed Olive Sampler: A beautiful collection of their best-selling artisan olive oils and traditional balsamic vinegars. Perfect for dipping, drizzling, and discovering your favorite flavor profile.

Rosemary Focaccia Bread Mix AND Chili & Lime Sea Salt item
Rosemary Focaccia Bread Mix AND Chili & Lime Sea Salt
$8

Starting bid

Youth Garden Project Rosemary Focaccia Mix: Moab’s local favorite! This easy-to-use kit allows you to bake a warm, fragrant loaf of rosemary-infused artisan bread right in your own oven. Also comes with Chili and Lime infused sea salt

$25 Milt's Gift Certificate item
$25 Milt's Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Snag a piece of Moab history! Milt's Stop & Eat is the town’s oldest restaurant (serving locals since 1954) and is an absolute "must" for anyone who lives in or visits the red rocks. Known for their "infamous" and delicious old-school menu, this is the ultimate reward after a long day on the trails.

Why it’s a Moab Treasure:

  • Gourmet Burgers: Famous for their buffalo and elk burgers, plus grass-fed beef sourced from local ranches.
  • Old-School Shakes: Real-fruit malts and milkshakes that have achieved legendary status.
  • Hand-Cut Favorites: Their buffalo fries and onion rings are the perfect salty companion to a desert sunset.
  • Local Vibe: It’s a classic drive-in experience with outdoor seating that captures the true spirit of our community.
$25 Milt's Gift Certificate item
$25 Milt's Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Snag a piece of Moab history! Milt's Stop & Eat is the town’s oldest restaurant (serving locals since 1954) and is an absolute "must" for anyone who lives in or visits the red rocks. Known for their "infamous" and delicious old-school menu, this is the ultimate reward after a long day on the trails.

Why it’s a Moab Treasure:

  • Gourmet Burgers: Famous for their buffalo and elk burgers, plus grass-fed beef sourced from local ranches.
  • Old-School Shakes: Real-fruit malts and milkshakes that have achieved legendary status.
  • Hand-Cut Favorites: Their buffalo fries and onion rings are the perfect salty companion to a desert sunset.
  • Local Vibe: It’s a classic drive-in experience with outdoor seating that captures the true spirit of our community.
$25 Milt's Gift Certificate item
$25 Milt's Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Snag a piece of Moab history! Milt's Stop & Eat is the town’s oldest restaurant (serving locals since 1954) and is an absolute "must" for anyone who lives in or visits the red rocks. Known for their "infamous" and delicious old-school menu, this is the ultimate reward after a long day on the trails.

Why it’s a Moab Treasure:

  • Gourmet Burgers: Famous for their buffalo and elk burgers, plus grass-fed beef sourced from local ranches.
  • Old-School Shakes: Real-fruit malts and milkshakes that have achieved legendary status.
  • Hand-Cut Favorites: Their buffalo fries and onion rings are the perfect salty companion to a desert sunset.
  • Local Vibe: It’s a classic drive-in experience with outdoor seating that captures the true spirit of our community.
$25 Milt's Gift Certificate item
$25 Milt's Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Snag a piece of Moab history! Milt's Stop & Eat is the town’s oldest restaurant (serving locals since 1954) and is an absolute "must" for anyone who lives in or visits the red rocks. Known for their "infamous" and delicious old-school menu, this is the ultimate reward after a long day on the trails.

Why it’s a Moab Treasure:

  • Gourmet Burgers: Famous for their buffalo and elk burgers, plus grass-fed beef sourced from local ranches.
  • Old-School Shakes: Real-fruit malts and milkshakes that have achieved legendary status.
  • Hand-Cut Favorites: Their buffalo fries and onion rings are the perfect salty companion to a desert sunset.
  • Local Vibe: It’s a classic drive-in experience with outdoor seating that captures the true spirit of our community.
$30 Dewey's Gift Certificate item
$30 Dewey's Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Dewey’s Restaurant & Bar ($30): Enjoy a meal in one of Moab’s most historic buildings. Known for a welcoming atmosphere and a diverse menu that truly has something for everyone.

$25 Blu Pig Gift Card item
$25 Blu Pig Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

The Blu Pig ($25): Authentic, slow-smoked BBQ and the best live blues music in the desert. Perfect for a high-energy night out.

$25 Moab Diner Gift Card item
$25 Moab Diner Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Moab Diner ($25): A Main Street staple since the '60s—famous for their "Kokopelli Chicken" and old-fashioned soda fountain shakes.

$25 Moab Diner Gift Card item
$25 Moab Diner Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Moab Diner ($25): A Main Street staple since the '60s—famous for their "Kokopelli Chicken" and old-fashioned soda fountain shakes.

$25 Moab Diner Gift Card item
$25 Moab Diner Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Moab Diner ($25): A Main Street staple since the '60s—famous for their "Kokopelli Chicken" and old-fashioned soda fountain shakes.

$25 Moab Diner Gift Card item
$25 Moab Diner Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Moab Diner ($25): A Main Street staple since the '60s—famous for their "Kokopelli Chicken" and old-fashioned soda fountain shakes.

$50 Moab Brewery Gift Certificate item
$50 Moab Brewery Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out at Moab’s original microbrewery! Located on the south end of town, The Moab Brewery is the go-to spot for locals and adventurers alike, known for its diverse menu, award-winning craft beers, and "Proper Spirits."

What You Can Enjoy:

  • Craft Brews & Spirits: Use your certificate toward their famous Dead Horse Ale, Rocket Bike Lager, or house-distilled spirits and cocktails.
  • Hearty Brewpub Fare: Their extensive menu features everything from fresh Gelato and Housemade Root Beer to their legendary Moab Monster Burgers, Street Style Fish Tacos, and Johnny's IPA Beer Can Chicken.
  • Family-Friendly Atmosphere: With a wide variety of options including steaks, pasta, and salads, there is something for every palate in your group.
  • Lunch or Dinner: Valid for a delicious meal at any time of day—perfect for a post-hike celebration or a casual family dinner.
$30 Gift Certificate to Dewey's item
$30 Gift Certificate to Dewey's
$15

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a meal at one of Moab’s favorite local gathering spots.Dewey's Restaurant & Bar is known for its welcoming atmosphere, historic building, and a menu that offers something for everyone.

$50 Sweet Cravings Gift Card item
$50 Sweet Cravings Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Sweet Cravings Bakery + Bistro ($50): Known for their "biscuit exploded with awesomeness" and trail-ready "Grab & Go" lunches. It’s the perfect stop for a hearty pre-hike meal or a delicious wrap to enjoy in the National Parks.

$25 Gift Card to Gelateria & Espresso Bar item
$25 Gift Card to Gelateria & Espresso Bar
$15

Starting bid

Gelateria & Espresso Bar ($25): A gift card for Moab’s premier destination for small-batch Italian gelato and expertly crafted espresso. Enjoy a refreshing post-hike treat or a morning pick-me-up.

$25 Gift Card to Gelateria & Espresso Bar item
$25 Gift Card to Gelateria & Espresso Bar
$15

Starting bid

Gelateria & Espresso Bar ($25): A gift card for Moab’s premier destination for small-batch Italian gelato and expertly crafted espresso. Enjoy a refreshing post-hike treat or a morning pick-me-up.

$25 Gift Card to Gelateria & Espresso Bar item
$25 Gift Card to Gelateria & Espresso Bar
$15

Starting bid

Gelateria & Espresso Bar ($25): A gift card for Moab’s premier destination for small-batch Italian gelato and expertly crafted espresso. Enjoy a refreshing post-hike treat or a morning pick-me-up.

$25 Gift Card to Gelateria & Espresso Bar item
$25 Gift Card to Gelateria & Espresso Bar
$15

Starting bid

Gelateria & Espresso Bar ($25): A gift card for Moab’s premier destination for small-batch Italian gelato and expertly crafted espresso. Enjoy a refreshing post-hike treat or a morning pick-me-up.

$20 Desert & Tropics Health Bar Gift Card item
$20 Desert & Tropics Health Bar Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Desert & Tropics Health Bar ($20 Gift Card): Refresh and refuel with a thick, flavorful açaí smoothie or a signature "Loaded Toast" on artisan sourdough. Known for using fresh ingredients without extra ice filler, it's the ultimate clean fuel for your Moab adventures.

Pablo’s Pizza: "Downtown GJ Lunch" Bundle item
Pablo’s Pizza: "Downtown GJ Lunch" Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Total Value $13.99

Bundle includes 2 coupons for free slices ($4 each value) and a free 12" pizza

Planning a trip to Grand Junction? Make lunch easy with a visit to a local favorite! Pablo’s Pizza is a staple of the downtown dining scene, known for its "from-scratch" philosophy and incredibly creative topping combinations. Whether you want a classic pepperoni or something adventurous, Pablo's delivers the best artisan crust in the valley. Bundle includes 2 coupons for free slices ($4 each value) and a free 12" pizza

$25 Coupon to Goat & Clover Tavern in Grand Junction item
$25 Coupon to Goat & Clover Tavern in Grand Junction
$5

Starting bid

Experience the warm hospitality of an authentic Irish Tavern right in the heart of Grand Junction! The Goat and Clover Tavern is a local favorite known for its cozy atmosphere, extensive selection of import draughts, and "from-scratch" kitchen that elevates classic pub fare.

Whether you're stopping in for a hearty dinner after a day of travel or looking for a lively spot to enjoy a drink, this $25 gift card is your ticket to a great evening.

$25 Coupon to Goat & Clover Tavern in Grand Junction item
$25 Coupon to Goat & Clover Tavern in Grand Junction
$5

Starting bid

Experience the warm hospitality of an authentic Irish Tavern right in the heart of Grand Junction! The Goat and Clover Tavern is a local favorite known for its cozy atmosphere, extensive selection of import draughts, and "from-scratch" kitchen that elevates classic pub fare.

Whether you're stopping in for a hearty dinner after a day of travel or looking for a lively spot to enjoy a drink, this $25 gift card is your ticket to a great evening.

Kiln Coffee Roasters: 12oz Whole Bean Huehuetenango item
Kiln Coffee Roasters: 12oz Whole Bean Huehuetenango
$10

Starting bid

Value: $21

Experience the exceptional quality of Kiln Coffee Roasters. This 12oz bag of whole bean coffee is sourced from the famous Huehuetenango region of Guatemala, known for its bright acidity and complex floral notes. Perfectly roasted for a smooth, premium morning brew.

$25 Gift Certificate - Moab Grill item
$25 Gift Certificate - Moab Grill
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Enjoy a classic Moab experience! Use this $25 gift certificate at Moab Grill, a local favorite known for its hearty American comfort food, friendly atmosphere, and unbeatable Western hospitality. Whether you're stopping in for a big breakfast before the trails or a delicious burger for dinner, Moab Grill always hits the spot.

Enstrom’s World-Famous Milk Chocolate Almond Toffee item
Enstrom’s World-Famous Milk Chocolate Almond Toffee
$15

Starting bid

Value: $33

Indulge in a Colorado classic! This 1lb box of Enstrom Milk Chocolate Almond Toffee is handcrafted with fresh dairy butter, toasted California almonds, and a thick coating of rich milk chocolate. It's the perfect gift for a sweet tooth or a decadent treat for yourself.

98 Center $25 Gift Card item
98 Center $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Experience one of Moab’s most vibrant dining spots! 98 Center is known for its modern, fusion-inspired menu featuring legendary Banh Mi sandwiches, creative salads, and high-quality Pho. Whether you're looking for a fresh, healthy lunch or a unique dinner with craft cocktails, this $25 gift card is the perfect way to enjoy a local favorite that blends urban flair with desert hospitality.

98 Center $25 Gift Card item
98 Center $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Experience one of Moab’s most vibrant dining spots! 98 Center is known for its modern, fusion-inspired menu featuring legendary Banh Mi sandwiches, creative salads, and high-quality Pho. Whether you're looking for a fresh, healthy lunch or a unique dinner with craft cocktails, this $25 gift card is the perfect way to enjoy a local favorite that blends urban flair with desert hospitality.

$50 Gift Certificate - Moonflower Community Cooperative item
$50 Gift Certificate - Moonflower Community Cooperative
$20

Starting bid

Shop local and eat well! Moonflower Community Cooperative is Moab’s premier destination for organic produce, bulk foods, and socially responsible products. As Utah’s first food cooperative, they are a community hub dedicated to health, sustainability, and supporting local vendors.

Cafe Sol $30 Gift Card item
Cafe Sol $30 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Value: $30

Head over to Main Street in Grand Junction for a fresh, healthy meal! Cafe Sol is famous for its "from-scratch" kitchen, offering gourmet paninis, vibrant salads, and hearty seasonal soups. It’s the perfect lunch stop for anyone visiting the Grand Valley.

$25 Spoons Bistro & Bakery Gift Card item
$25 Spoons Bistro & Bakery Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Indulge in fresh, flavorful comfort food with a $25 gift card to Spoons Bistro & Bakery. Whether you’re stopping by for their famous breakfast, a hearty lunch, or a treat from the bakery, Spoons is a local favorite known for quality ingredients and a welcoming atmosphere. It's the perfect way to support a local business while treating yourself to a delicious meal!

The Broken Oar: $100 Gift Card item
The Broken Oar: $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Value: $100

Treat yourself to a premier dining experience at The Broken Oar, one of Moab’s most iconic restaurants. Known for its rustic, inviting atmosphere and "made from scratch" menu, it's the perfect spot for a celebratory dinner or a hearty meal after a day in the parks.

The Broken Oar: $100 Gift Card item
The Broken Oar: $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Value: $100

Treat yourself to a premier dining experience at The Broken Oar, one of Moab’s most iconic restaurants. Known for its rustic, inviting atmosphere and "made from scratch" menu, it's the perfect spot for a celebratory dinner or a hearty meal after a day in the parks.

$50 Gift Card - La Michoacáná, Moab item
$50 Gift Card - La Michoacáná, Moab
$20

Starting bid

Cool down with the authentic flavors of Mexico right in the heart of Moab! Located at 83 E Center St. La Michoacáná is a local favorite for handcrafted treats and refreshing snacks.

$50 Gift Card - La Michoacáná Artisan, Moab item
$50 Gift Card - La Michoacáná Artisan, Moab
$20

Starting bid

Cool down with the authentic flavors of Mexico right in the heart of Moab! Located at 83 E Center St. La Michoacáná is a local favorite for handcrafted treats and refreshing snacks.

$60 Gift Card – Thai Bella Moab item
$60 Gift Card – Thai Bella Moab
$30

Starting bid

Value: $60

Indulge in the vibrant, aromatic flavors of Southeast Asia with a $60 gift card to Thai Bella, one of Moab’s most beloved dining destinations. Known for its sophisticated atmosphere and authentic recipes, Thai Bella offers a perfect culinary escape after a day in the parks.

$50 Love Muffin Cafe Gift Card item
$50 Love Muffin Cafe Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Experience a Moab morning tradition! Love Muffin Cafe is a local landmark known for their "Early Bird Gets the Muff" spirit and scratch-made breakfast and lunch. Use this $50 gift card to fuel up for your desert adventures.

$100 Love Muffin Cafe Gift Card item
$100 Love Muffin Cafe Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Experience a Moab morning tradition! Love Muffin Cafe is a local landmark known for their "Early Bird Gets the Muff" spirit and scratch-made breakfast and lunch. Use this $100 gift card to fuel up for your desert adventures.

Mas Cafe $15 Gift Card and Black T-shirt (Large) item
Mas Cafe $15 Gift Card and Black T-shirt (Large)
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $50

Savor the flavors of Moab with this stylish and delicious bundle from Mas Cafe and Dos Mas Cafe. Whether you're looking for a cozy morning coffee or a vibrant meal, this package has you covered.

What’s Included:

  • Mas Cafe Signature T-Shirt: A high-quality, black graphic tee featuring the sleek Mas Cafe branding.
  • $15 Gift Card: Valid at both Mas Cafe and Dos Mas Cafe.
  • The Experience: Use it for artisan coffee and fresh breakfast at Mas Cafe, or head over to Dos Mas for their incredible tacos and local vibe.

Note: This bundle is the perfect way to look like a local while enjoying some of the best caffeine and cuisine in town!

Mas Cafe $15 Gift Card and Black T-shirt (Large) item
Mas Cafe $15 Gift Card and Black T-shirt (Large)
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $50

Savor the flavors of Moab with this stylish and delicious bundle from Mas Cafe and Dos Mas Cafe. Whether you're looking for a cozy morning coffee or a vibrant meal, this package has you covered.

What’s Included:

  • Mas Cafe Signature T-Shirt: A high-quality, black graphic tee featuring the sleek Mas Cafe branding.
  • $15 Gift Card: Valid at both Mas Cafe and Dos Mas Cafe.
  • The Experience: Use it for artisan coffee and fresh breakfast at Mas Cafe, or head over to Dos Mas for their incredible tacos and local vibe.

Note: This bundle is the perfect way to look like a local while enjoying some of the best caffeine and cuisine in town!

$50 Gift Card to Antica Forma item
$50 Gift Card to Antica Forma
$20

Starting bid

Experience the authentic taste of Naples right here in Moab with a $50 gift card to Antica Forma. Known for their passion for traditional Italian flavors, this is a must-visit for pizza and pasta enthusiasts.

$50 Gift Card to Canyon Pizza Co. item
$50 Gift Card to Canyon Pizza Co.
$20

Starting bid

Grab a slice of local flavor with this $50 gift card to Canyon Pizza Co., a Moab favorite for fresh, high-quality pizza in a casual, family-friendly environment.

$25 Gift Card - MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt item
$25 Gift Card - MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Treat yourself to a refreshing treat at MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt! Located right on Main Street, MOYO offers a rotating selection of delicious frozen yogurt flavors and a massive toppings bar to create your perfect dessert. It’s the ultimate way to cool down after a day of hiking or biking in the red rocks.

From fresh fruit to decadent candies, there’s something for every sweet tooth at this local favorite.

$25 Gift Card - MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt item
$25 Gift Card - MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Treat yourself to a refreshing treat at MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt! Located right on Main Street, MOYO offers a rotating selection of delicious frozen yogurt flavors and a massive toppings bar to create your perfect dessert. It’s the ultimate way to cool down after a day of hiking or biking in the red rocks.

From fresh fruit to decadent candies, there’s something for every sweet tooth at this local favorite.

$25 Gift Card - MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt item
$25 Gift Card - MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Treat yourself to a refreshing treat at MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt! Located right on Main Street, MOYO offers a rotating selection of delicious frozen yogurt flavors and a massive toppings bar to create your perfect dessert. It’s the ultimate way to cool down after a day of hiking or biking in the red rocks.

From fresh fruit to decadent candies, there’s something for every sweet tooth at this local favorite.

$25 Gift Card - MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt item
$25 Gift Card - MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Treat yourself to a refreshing treat at MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt! Located right on Main Street, MOYO offers a rotating selection of delicious frozen yogurt flavors and a massive toppings bar to create your perfect dessert. It’s the ultimate way to cool down after a day of hiking or biking in the red rocks.

From fresh fruit to decadent candies, there’s something for every sweet tooth at this local favorite.

$40 Domino's Pizza Gift Card item
$40 Domino's Pizza Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a night off from cooking with a $40 gift card to Domino's Pizza. Whether you’re craving their classic hand-tossed pepperoni pizza, specialty feast pizzas, oven-baked sandwiches, or those legendary Parmesan Bread Bites, this gift card has you covered.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!