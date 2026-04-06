2026 MCS Spring Fling "Restaurant & Food" Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Taste the tradition! Treat yourself to the finest cuts in Moab with a $25 gift certificate to Ye Ol' Geezer Meat Shop. Known for their old-school service and premium quality, this is a must-have for any local grill master or foodie.
Starting bid
$42 Value
Taste the tradition! Treat yourself to the finest cuts in Moab with a $25 gift certificate toYe Ol' Geezer Meat Shop. Known for their old-school service and premium quality, this is a must-have for any local grill master or foodie.
Starting bid
Bella Balsamic & The Pressed Olive Sampler: A beautiful collection of their best-selling artisan olive oils and traditional balsamic vinegars. Perfect for dipping, drizzling, and discovering your favorite flavor profile.
Starting bid
Youth Garden Project Rosemary Focaccia Mix: Moab’s local favorite! This easy-to-use kit allows you to bake a warm, fragrant loaf of rosemary-infused artisan bread right in your own oven. Also comes with Chili and Lime infused sea salt
Starting bid
Snag a piece of Moab history! Milt's Stop & Eat is the town’s oldest restaurant (serving locals since 1954) and is an absolute "must" for anyone who lives in or visits the red rocks. Known for their "infamous" and delicious old-school menu, this is the ultimate reward after a long day on the trails.
Why it’s a Moab Treasure:
Starting bid
Snag a piece of Moab history! Milt's Stop & Eat is the town’s oldest restaurant (serving locals since 1954) and is an absolute "must" for anyone who lives in or visits the red rocks. Known for their "infamous" and delicious old-school menu, this is the ultimate reward after a long day on the trails.
Why it’s a Moab Treasure:
Starting bid
Snag a piece of Moab history! Milt's Stop & Eat is the town’s oldest restaurant (serving locals since 1954) and is an absolute "must" for anyone who lives in or visits the red rocks. Known for their "infamous" and delicious old-school menu, this is the ultimate reward after a long day on the trails.
Why it’s a Moab Treasure:
Starting bid
Snag a piece of Moab history! Milt's Stop & Eat is the town’s oldest restaurant (serving locals since 1954) and is an absolute "must" for anyone who lives in or visits the red rocks. Known for their "infamous" and delicious old-school menu, this is the ultimate reward after a long day on the trails.
Why it’s a Moab Treasure:
Starting bid
Dewey’s Restaurant & Bar ($30): Enjoy a meal in one of Moab’s most historic buildings. Known for a welcoming atmosphere and a diverse menu that truly has something for everyone.
Starting bid
The Blu Pig ($25): Authentic, slow-smoked BBQ and the best live blues music in the desert. Perfect for a high-energy night out.
Starting bid
Moab Diner ($25): A Main Street staple since the '60s—famous for their "Kokopelli Chicken" and old-fashioned soda fountain shakes.
Starting bid
Moab Diner ($25): A Main Street staple since the '60s—famous for their "Kokopelli Chicken" and old-fashioned soda fountain shakes.
Starting bid
Moab Diner ($25): A Main Street staple since the '60s—famous for their "Kokopelli Chicken" and old-fashioned soda fountain shakes.
Starting bid
Moab Diner ($25): A Main Street staple since the '60s—famous for their "Kokopelli Chicken" and old-fashioned soda fountain shakes.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out at Moab’s original microbrewery! Located on the south end of town, The Moab Brewery is the go-to spot for locals and adventurers alike, known for its diverse menu, award-winning craft beers, and "Proper Spirits."
What You Can Enjoy:
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a meal at one of Moab’s favorite local gathering spots.Dewey's Restaurant & Bar is known for its welcoming atmosphere, historic building, and a menu that offers something for everyone.
Starting bid
Sweet Cravings Bakery + Bistro ($50): Known for their "biscuit exploded with awesomeness" and trail-ready "Grab & Go" lunches. It’s the perfect stop for a hearty pre-hike meal or a delicious wrap to enjoy in the National Parks.
Starting bid
Gelateria & Espresso Bar ($25): A gift card for Moab’s premier destination for small-batch Italian gelato and expertly crafted espresso. Enjoy a refreshing post-hike treat or a morning pick-me-up.
Starting bid
Gelateria & Espresso Bar ($25): A gift card for Moab’s premier destination for small-batch Italian gelato and expertly crafted espresso. Enjoy a refreshing post-hike treat or a morning pick-me-up.
Starting bid
Gelateria & Espresso Bar ($25): A gift card for Moab’s premier destination for small-batch Italian gelato and expertly crafted espresso. Enjoy a refreshing post-hike treat or a morning pick-me-up.
Starting bid
Gelateria & Espresso Bar ($25): A gift card for Moab’s premier destination for small-batch Italian gelato and expertly crafted espresso. Enjoy a refreshing post-hike treat or a morning pick-me-up.
Starting bid
Desert & Tropics Health Bar ($20 Gift Card): Refresh and refuel with a thick, flavorful açaí smoothie or a signature "Loaded Toast" on artisan sourdough. Known for using fresh ingredients without extra ice filler, it's the ultimate clean fuel for your Moab adventures.
Starting bid
Total Value $13.99
Bundle includes 2 coupons for free slices ($4 each value) and a free 12" pizza
Planning a trip to Grand Junction? Make lunch easy with a visit to a local favorite! Pablo’s Pizza is a staple of the downtown dining scene, known for its "from-scratch" philosophy and incredibly creative topping combinations. Whether you want a classic pepperoni or something adventurous, Pablo's delivers the best artisan crust in the valley. Bundle includes 2 coupons for free slices ($4 each value) and a free 12" pizza
Starting bid
Experience the warm hospitality of an authentic Irish Tavern right in the heart of Grand Junction! The Goat and Clover Tavern is a local favorite known for its cozy atmosphere, extensive selection of import draughts, and "from-scratch" kitchen that elevates classic pub fare.
Whether you're stopping in for a hearty dinner after a day of travel or looking for a lively spot to enjoy a drink, this $25 gift card is your ticket to a great evening.
Starting bid
Experience the warm hospitality of an authentic Irish Tavern right in the heart of Grand Junction! The Goat and Clover Tavern is a local favorite known for its cozy atmosphere, extensive selection of import draughts, and "from-scratch" kitchen that elevates classic pub fare.
Whether you're stopping in for a hearty dinner after a day of travel or looking for a lively spot to enjoy a drink, this $25 gift card is your ticket to a great evening.
Starting bid
Value: $21
Experience the exceptional quality of Kiln Coffee Roasters. This 12oz bag of whole bean coffee is sourced from the famous Huehuetenango region of Guatemala, known for its bright acidity and complex floral notes. Perfectly roasted for a smooth, premium morning brew.
Starting bid
Value: $25
Enjoy a classic Moab experience! Use this $25 gift certificate at Moab Grill, a local favorite known for its hearty American comfort food, friendly atmosphere, and unbeatable Western hospitality. Whether you're stopping in for a big breakfast before the trails or a delicious burger for dinner, Moab Grill always hits the spot.
Starting bid
Value: $33
Indulge in a Colorado classic! This 1lb box of Enstrom Milk Chocolate Almond Toffee is handcrafted with fresh dairy butter, toasted California almonds, and a thick coating of rich milk chocolate. It's the perfect gift for a sweet tooth or a decadent treat for yourself.
Starting bid
Experience one of Moab’s most vibrant dining spots! 98 Center is known for its modern, fusion-inspired menu featuring legendary Banh Mi sandwiches, creative salads, and high-quality Pho. Whether you're looking for a fresh, healthy lunch or a unique dinner with craft cocktails, this $25 gift card is the perfect way to enjoy a local favorite that blends urban flair with desert hospitality.
Starting bid
Experience one of Moab’s most vibrant dining spots! 98 Center is known for its modern, fusion-inspired menu featuring legendary Banh Mi sandwiches, creative salads, and high-quality Pho. Whether you're looking for a fresh, healthy lunch or a unique dinner with craft cocktails, this $25 gift card is the perfect way to enjoy a local favorite that blends urban flair with desert hospitality.
Starting bid
Shop local and eat well! Moonflower Community Cooperative is Moab’s premier destination for organic produce, bulk foods, and socially responsible products. As Utah’s first food cooperative, they are a community hub dedicated to health, sustainability, and supporting local vendors.
Starting bid
Value: $30
Head over to Main Street in Grand Junction for a fresh, healthy meal! Cafe Sol is famous for its "from-scratch" kitchen, offering gourmet paninis, vibrant salads, and hearty seasonal soups. It’s the perfect lunch stop for anyone visiting the Grand Valley.
Starting bid
Indulge in fresh, flavorful comfort food with a $25 gift card to Spoons Bistro & Bakery. Whether you’re stopping by for their famous breakfast, a hearty lunch, or a treat from the bakery, Spoons is a local favorite known for quality ingredients and a welcoming atmosphere. It's the perfect way to support a local business while treating yourself to a delicious meal!
Starting bid
Value: $100
Treat yourself to a premier dining experience at The Broken Oar, one of Moab’s most iconic restaurants. Known for its rustic, inviting atmosphere and "made from scratch" menu, it's the perfect spot for a celebratory dinner or a hearty meal after a day in the parks.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Treat yourself to a premier dining experience at The Broken Oar, one of Moab’s most iconic restaurants. Known for its rustic, inviting atmosphere and "made from scratch" menu, it's the perfect spot for a celebratory dinner or a hearty meal after a day in the parks.
Starting bid
Cool down with the authentic flavors of Mexico right in the heart of Moab! Located at 83 E Center St. La Michoacáná is a local favorite for handcrafted treats and refreshing snacks.
Starting bid
Cool down with the authentic flavors of Mexico right in the heart of Moab! Located at 83 E Center St. La Michoacáná is a local favorite for handcrafted treats and refreshing snacks.
Starting bid
Value: $60
Indulge in the vibrant, aromatic flavors of Southeast Asia with a $60 gift card to Thai Bella, one of Moab’s most beloved dining destinations. Known for its sophisticated atmosphere and authentic recipes, Thai Bella offers a perfect culinary escape after a day in the parks.
Starting bid
Experience a Moab morning tradition! Love Muffin Cafe is a local landmark known for their "Early Bird Gets the Muff" spirit and scratch-made breakfast and lunch. Use this $50 gift card to fuel up for your desert adventures.
Starting bid
Experience a Moab morning tradition! Love Muffin Cafe is a local landmark known for their "Early Bird Gets the Muff" spirit and scratch-made breakfast and lunch. Use this $100 gift card to fuel up for your desert adventures.
Starting bid
Total Value: $50
Savor the flavors of Moab with this stylish and delicious bundle from Mas Cafe and Dos Mas Cafe. Whether you're looking for a cozy morning coffee or a vibrant meal, this package has you covered.
What’s Included:
Note: This bundle is the perfect way to look like a local while enjoying some of the best caffeine and cuisine in town!
Starting bid
Total Value: $50
Savor the flavors of Moab with this stylish and delicious bundle from Mas Cafe and Dos Mas Cafe. Whether you're looking for a cozy morning coffee or a vibrant meal, this package has you covered.
What’s Included:
Note: This bundle is the perfect way to look like a local while enjoying some of the best caffeine and cuisine in town!
Starting bid
Experience the authentic taste of Naples right here in Moab with a $50 gift card to Antica Forma. Known for their passion for traditional Italian flavors, this is a must-visit for pizza and pasta enthusiasts.
Starting bid
Grab a slice of local flavor with this $50 gift card to Canyon Pizza Co., a Moab favorite for fresh, high-quality pizza in a casual, family-friendly environment.
Starting bid
Value: $25
Treat yourself to a refreshing treat at MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt! Located right on Main Street, MOYO offers a rotating selection of delicious frozen yogurt flavors and a massive toppings bar to create your perfect dessert. It’s the ultimate way to cool down after a day of hiking or biking in the red rocks.
From fresh fruit to decadent candies, there’s something for every sweet tooth at this local favorite.
Starting bid
Value: $25
Treat yourself to a refreshing treat at MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt! Located right on Main Street, MOYO offers a rotating selection of delicious frozen yogurt flavors and a massive toppings bar to create your perfect dessert. It’s the ultimate way to cool down after a day of hiking or biking in the red rocks.
From fresh fruit to decadent candies, there’s something for every sweet tooth at this local favorite.
Starting bid
Value: $25
Treat yourself to a refreshing treat at MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt! Located right on Main Street, MOYO offers a rotating selection of delicious frozen yogurt flavors and a massive toppings bar to create your perfect dessert. It’s the ultimate way to cool down after a day of hiking or biking in the red rocks.
From fresh fruit to decadent candies, there’s something for every sweet tooth at this local favorite.
Starting bid
Value: $25
Treat yourself to a refreshing treat at MOYO Moab Frozen Yogurt! Located right on Main Street, MOYO offers a rotating selection of delicious frozen yogurt flavors and a massive toppings bar to create your perfect dessert. It’s the ultimate way to cool down after a day of hiking or biking in the red rocks.
From fresh fruit to decadent candies, there’s something for every sweet tooth at this local favorite.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night off from cooking with a $40 gift card to Domino's Pizza. Whether you’re craving their classic hand-tossed pepperoni pizza, specialty feast pizzas, oven-baked sandwiches, or those legendary Parmesan Bread Bites, this gift card has you covered.
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