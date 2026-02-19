Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos

Offered by

Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos

About this shop

2026 Spring Flower and Plant Sale

SMALL 4.5" POT - Begonia - Dragonwing - Pink
$5.10
SMALL 4.5" POT - Begonia - Dragonwing - Red
$5.10
SMALL 4.5" POT - Begonia - Tuberous Assorted
$5.10
SMALL 4.5" POT - Coleus - Dark Colors
$5.10
SMALL 4.5" POT - Coleus - Light Colors
$5.10
SMALL 4.5" POT - Coleus - Red
$5.10
SMALL 4.5" POT - Coleus - Variegated
$5.10
SMALL 4.5" POT - Geranium - Pink
$4.60
SMALL 4.5" POT - Geranium - Red
$4.60
SMALL 4.5" POT - Geranium - Salmon
$4.60
SMALL 4.5" POT - Geranium - White
$4.60
SMALL 4.5" POT - Lantana - Bi-Color Red
$5.10
SMALL 4.5" POT - Lantana - Bi-Color Rose
$5.10
SMALL 4.5" POT - Spikes
$5.10
SMALL 4.5" POT - Sweet Potato - Lime
$5.10
SMALL 4.5" POT - Vinca Vine - Variegated
$5.10
SMALL 4" HERBS - Basil Italian
$5.10
SMALL 4" HERBS - Basil Purple Ruffle
$5.10
SMALL 4" HERBS - Dill Bouquet
$5.10
SMALL 4" HERBS - Oregano
$5.10
SMALL 4" HERBS - Parsley Italian
$5.10
SMALL 4" HERBS - Rosemary
$5.10
SMALL 4" HERBS - Thyme
$5.10
SMALL 4" VEGETABLES - Pepper, Sweet Green Bell
$3.60
SMALL 4" VEGETABLES - Tomato, Better Boy
$3.60
SMALL 4" VEGETABLES - Tomato, Cherry
$3.60
FLAT OF ANNUALS - Begonia, Green Leaf, Mixed
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF AN.40NUALS - Begonia, Green Leaf, Red
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Begonia, Dark Leaf, Pink
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Begonia, Dark Leaf, White
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Dahlia - Mixed Colors
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Impatiens - Mixed Colors
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Marigold, Dwarf - Bi-Color
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Marigold, Dwarf - Yellow
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Marigold, Large - Yellow
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Salvia - Blue
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Snapdragons, Medium - Mix
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Torenia - Mixed Colors
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Torenia - Blue
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Vinca - Pink
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Vinca - Orchid
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Vinca - Red
$20.40

32 plants per tray

FLAT OF ANNUALS - Vinca - White
$20.40

32 plants per tray

HANGING BASKET, 10-inch - BEGONIA - Assorted Colors
$20.60
HANGING BASKET, 10-inch - FUCHSIA - Lilac/Red
$20.60
HANGING BASKET, 10-inch - FUCHSIA - Pink
$20.60
HANGING BASKET, 10-inch - FUCHSIA - Red/White
$20.60
HANGING BASKET, 10-inch - GERANIUM, VINING - Blue
$20.60
HANGING BASKET, 10-inch - PETUNIAS, BLANKET - ZINFANDEL
$20.60
HANGING BASKET, 10-inch - NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS - Orange
$20.60
HANGING BASKET, 10-inch - NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS - Pink
$20.60
HANGING BASKET, 10-inch - NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS - Purple
$20.60
HANGING BASKET, 10-inch - NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS - Red
$20.60
HANGING BASKET, 10-inch - NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS - White
$20.60
HANGING BASKET, 10-inch - VINING VIOLET - Purple
$20.60
COMBINATION HANGING BASKET, 12-inch - for SUN
$30.60

Each has 5-6 assorted plants

COMBINATION HANGING BASKET, 12-inch - for SHADE
$30.60

Each has 5-6 assorted plants

COMBINATION ROUND PATIO POT, 12-inch - for SUN
$40

Each has 5-6 assorted plants

COMBINATION ROUND PATIO POT, 12-inch - for SHADE
$40

Each has 5-6 assorted plants

COMBINATION PATIO POT, 14-inch - GERANIUMS - Multi-Color
$46.80

Each has 6 Geraniums

COMBINATION SQUARE PATIO POT, 15-inch - for SUN
$56.10
COMBINATION SQUARE PATIO POT, 15-inch - for SHADE
$56.10
COMBINATION HERB PLANTER, 12-inch - ITALIANO
$32.30

Basil, Chives, Oregano, Parsley, Rosemary, Sage

COMBINATION HERB PLANTER, 12-inch - MEDITERRANEAN
$32.30

Spearmint, Oregano Greek, Rosemary Barbeque, Sage Purple, Savory Winter, Thyme Lemon

COMBINATION HERB PLANTER, 12-inch - TEA LOVERS
$32.30

Chamomile Roman, Lemon Verbena, Mint Chocolate, Mint Peppermint, Mint Kentucky Colonel, Stevia Honey Dip

Add a donation for Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!