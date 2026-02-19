2026 Spring Flower and Plant Sale

Offered by
About this shop
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
32 plants per tray
Each has 5-6 assorted plants
Each has 5-6 assorted plants
Each has 5-6 assorted plants
Each has 5-6 assorted plants
Each has 6 Geraniums
Basil, Chives, Oregano, Parsley, Rosemary, Sage
Spearmint, Oregano Greek, Rosemary Barbeque, Sage Purple, Savory Winter, Thyme Lemon
Chamomile Roman, Lemon Verbena, Mint Chocolate, Mint Peppermint, Mint Kentucky Colonel, Stevia Honey Dip
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!