Pilot Club of Houston

Hosted by

Pilot Club of Houston

About this event

2026 Spring Flywheel Festival

635 Starkville Rd

Houston, MS 38851, USA

Arts - Crafts Vendor Spot - Early Bird
$60
Available until Apr 1

This includes one 14x14 vendor spot.

Arts - Crafts Vendor Spot
$80

This includes one 14x14 vendor spot.

2 Art/Craft Vendor Spots
$140

This includes 2 14x14 vendor spots next to each other.

Food Truck/Vendor- Early Bird
$180
Available until Apr 1

Includes one 12x24 space for a food truck.

Food Truck/Vendor
$200

Includes one 12x24 space for a food truck.

Art/Craft OR Food Vendor Spot - Will pay at event
Free

PAYMENT REQUIRED, NOT FREE. Choose this option ONLY if you decide you want to pay at the event. To know the cost, look at pricing above.


Remember: Spots are only guaranteed if you pre-pay.


If you decide to drop off the payment to one of the Pilot Club members, please call/text 662-542-6435.


Mailing Address if mailing a check: PO Box 135 / Houston, MS 38851

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