2026 Spring Friday night Flag

Each Field sponsor has a 3'x5' banner at the field named after the sponsor. The online schedule will also show the field that their team is playing on as the name of the field. Each sponsor can also have one night to set up a booth or display at the game night. Each weekly email sent to the league will include the field sponsor's logo at the top of the email. We also do a thank you social media post naming our field sponsor.
Each team sponsor will have their logo displayed on the team sponsor banner which is displayed at each game at the front gate. We also include the sponsor's logo on each weekly league email as well as each sponsor can set up a booth one night at the games. There will also be a social media post naming the sponsors.
This is a one time exclusive offer! The sponsor will have a co-branded pop-up tent canopy set up at every game! This is first come first serve but will be displayed for multiple seasons for no extra cost!
