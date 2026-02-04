2026 Spring FSO Concert - Cinematic Adventures

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Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.
Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.
Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.
Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.
Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.
Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.
Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.
Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.
Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.
Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.
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