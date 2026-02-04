Fremont Symphony Orchestra in Wyoming

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Fremont Symphony Orchestra in Wyoming

About this event

2026 Spring FSO Concert - Cinematic Adventures

350 Baldwin Creek Rd

Lander, WY 82520

ADULT General admission
$20

Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.

Ages 11-18
$10

Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.

Ages 10 and under
$5

Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.

MANUAL ADULT General admission - LNDR Senior Ctr
Free

Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.

MANUAL Ages 11-18 - LNDR Senior Ctr
Free

Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.

MANUAL - Ages 10 and under - LNDR Senior Ctr
Free

Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.

MANUAL - Adult At The Door
Free

Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.

MANUAL - Ages 11-18 - At The Door
Free

Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.

MANUAL - Ages 10 and under - At The Door
Free

Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.

SWEENEY Benevolence Tickets
Free

Please note: Doors will open for entry at 6:15 p.m. Auditorium doors will be closed at 7:00 and admissions after that time will only take place in between musical pieces.

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