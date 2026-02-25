Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)

Hosted by

Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Spring Gala Cornerstone Items Auction

Pick-up location

2524 Hartsfield Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303, USA

Reserved Parking Space item
Reserved Parking Space
$70

Starting bid

Have your very own reserved spot closest to any event on campus for 1 year!

Pre-K Art #1 - Hands Photo item
Pre-K Art #1 - Hands Photo
$70

Starting bid

Messy Hands, Happy Kids -

Students have made natural paint with plant based dyes. This is a framed photograph of their painted hands.

Pre-K Art #2 - Rainbow Photo item
Pre-K Art #2 - Rainbow Photo
$70

Starting bid

Messy Hands, Happy Kids -

Students have made natural paint with plant based dyes. This is a framed photograph of a rainbow and their painted hands.

Pre-K Art #3 - Triple Photos item
Pre-K Art #3 - Triple Photos
$70

Starting bid

Messy Hands, Happy Kids -

Students have made natural paint with plant based dyes. This is a framed set of photographs. One of a rainbow and their painted hands, one of their painted hands, and a portait of your student will be added.

Kindergarten Art - Felt item
Kindergarten Art - Felt
$70

Starting bid

Felted Art -

Students have learned to wet felt. Their final piece is a framed collaboration.

First Grade Art #1 - Tree item
First Grade Art #1 - Tree
$70

Starting bid

Mosaic Ikea end table with Tree Design. -

One of three GLADOM Ikea tables, decorated with a mosaic crafted with thrifted ceramics.

First Grade Art #2 - Flowers on White item
First Grade Art #2 - Flowers on White
$70

Starting bid

Mosaic Ikea end tables Flowers on White Design-

One of three GLADOM Ikea tables, decorated with a mosaic crafted with thrifted ceramics.

First Grade Art #3 - Flower and Lizard item
First Grade Art #3 - Flower and Lizard
$70

Starting bid

Mosaic Ikea end tables Flower and Lizard Design-

One of three GLADOM Ikea tables, decorated with a mosaic crafted with thrifted ceramics.

Second Grade Art - Wild Bouquet item
Second Grade Art - Wild Bouquet
$70

Starting bid

Framed art using the children's decorated hand prints.

Second Grade Art - Chimera item
Second Grade Art - Chimera
$70

Starting bid

This whimsical creature will delight all who see it and brighten any room.

Third Grade Art - Cyanotype item
Third Grade Art - Cyanotype
$70

Starting bid

Cyanotype Portrait - Silhouettes of students hands and symbolic objects captured in cyanotype.

Fourth Grade Art - Library Bricks item
Fourth Grade Art - Library Bricks
$70

Starting bid

An anthology in brick to liven up your garden/outdoor space.

Fifth Grade Art - Jenga item
Fifth Grade Art - Jenga
$70

Starting bid

Hand painted Jenga Set - Each block is hand painted by the students of 5th grade

Sixth Grade Art - Butterflies item
Sixth Grade Art - Butterflies
$70

Starting bid

Native Butterflies of Florida - An array of clay butterflies mounted to driftwood, celebrating our ecology and our schools commitment to protecting the environment.

Seventh Grade Art - Fabric Hawk item
Seventh Grade Art - Fabric Hawk
$70

Starting bid

Fabric Hawk - Students have used the "no-sew" technique to create an image of our mascot.

Eighth Grade Art - Stained Glass Tree item
Eighth Grade Art - Stained Glass Tree
$70

Starting bid

Faux stained glass Tree Design.

Josephine Marshall Art item
Josephine Marshall Art
$70

Starting bid

Josephine Marshall has donated this Bird Painting. It is a 16x20 framed piece.

Books and Bites with Miss Annmarie! item
Books and Bites with Miss Annmarie!
$70

Starting bid

Join Miss Annmarie for 'Books and Bites'! You will explore a bookstore with Miss Annmarie, browse the shelves for
hidden gems, share our love for literature and purchase a
book or two. Afterward, we’ll continue the conversation
over a delicious meal at a restaurant of their choice.

Any Grade

Birdhouse Build with Dr. Bryan! item
Birdhouse Build with Dr. Bryan!
$70

Starting bid

Join Dr. Bryan for a chance to put your building skills to use! He will provide all tools and materials for you to build your very own birdhouse!


Any Grade!

Painting, Picnicking and Perambulation with Miss Meg item
Painting, Picnicking and Perambulation with Miss Meg
$70

Starting bid

Spend the day, with Miss Meg, at the park enjoying fresh air and a nice stroll followed by hearty snacking and painting.


Any Grade!

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