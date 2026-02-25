2026 Spring Gala Cornerstone Items Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Have your very own reserved spot closest to any event on campus for 1 year!
Starting bid
Messy Hands, Happy Kids -
Students have made natural paint with plant based dyes. This is a framed photograph of their painted hands.
Starting bid
Messy Hands, Happy Kids -
Students have made natural paint with plant based dyes. This is a framed photograph of a rainbow and their painted hands.
Starting bid
Messy Hands, Happy Kids -
Students have made natural paint with plant based dyes. This is a framed set of photographs. One of a rainbow and their painted hands, one of their painted hands, and a portait of your student will be added.
Starting bid
Felted Art -
Students have learned to wet felt. Their final piece is a framed collaboration.
Starting bid
Mosaic Ikea end table with Tree Design. -
One of three GLADOM Ikea tables, decorated with a mosaic crafted with thrifted ceramics.
Starting bid
Mosaic Ikea end tables Flowers on White Design-
One of three GLADOM Ikea tables, decorated with a mosaic crafted with thrifted ceramics.
Starting bid
Mosaic Ikea end tables Flower and Lizard Design-
One of three GLADOM Ikea tables, decorated with a mosaic crafted with thrifted ceramics.
Starting bid
Framed art using the children's decorated hand prints.
Starting bid
This whimsical creature will delight all who see it and brighten any room.
Starting bid
Cyanotype Portrait - Silhouettes of students hands and symbolic objects captured in cyanotype.
Starting bid
An anthology in brick to liven up your garden/outdoor space.
Starting bid
Hand painted Jenga Set - Each block is hand painted by the students of 5th grade
Starting bid
Native Butterflies of Florida - An array of clay butterflies mounted to driftwood, celebrating our ecology and our schools commitment to protecting the environment.
Starting bid
Fabric Hawk - Students have used the "no-sew" technique to create an image of our mascot.
Starting bid
Faux stained glass Tree Design.
Starting bid
Josephine Marshall has donated this Bird Painting. It is a 16x20 framed piece.
Starting bid
Join Miss Annmarie for 'Books and Bites'! You will explore a bookstore with Miss Annmarie, browse the shelves for
hidden gems, share our love for literature and purchase a
book or two. Afterward, we’ll continue the conversation
over a delicious meal at a restaurant of their choice.
Any Grade
Starting bid
Join Dr. Bryan for a chance to put your building skills to use! He will provide all tools and materials for you to build your very own birdhouse!
Any Grade!
Starting bid
Spend the day, with Miss Meg, at the park enjoying fresh air and a nice stroll followed by hearty snacking and painting.
Any Grade!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!