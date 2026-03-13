2026 Spring Fundraising Gala Silent Auction

Enjoy a two-hour space reset this spring! Sometimes what we need most is another human, a fresh perspective, and a timer. Cassie Clayton will join you for a focused two-hour session where together you will sort, organize, and simplify a space that has been weighing on you. From pantries to garages to overflowing closets. It could be an inbox filing system or simply a laundry room refresh. If there boxes in your attic you want to get to a donation center, pictures that need to be hung, or jewelry to be de-tanged, Cassie has a drill, a car, and a can-do attitude. Saying yes to change with Cassie, is saying yes to a spring cleanup and stable shelves. You'll leave with a visually cleaner space, reduced mental overload, and momentum to keep going.