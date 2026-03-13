2026 Spring Fundraising Gala Silent Auction

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Enjoy a two-hour space reset this spring! Sometimes what we need most is another human, a fresh perspective, and a timer. Cassie Clayton will join you for a focused two-hour session where together you will sort, organize, and simplify a space that has been weighing on you. From pantries to garages to overflowing closets. It could be an inbox filing system or simply a laundry room refresh. If there boxes in your attic you want to get to a donation center, pictures that need to be hung, or jewelry to be de-tanged, Cassie has a drill, a car, and a can-do attitude. Saying yes to change with Cassie, is saying yes to a spring cleanup and stable shelves. You'll leave with a visually cleaner space, reduced mental overload, and momentum to keep going.
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Enjoy a two hour hands-on sourdough bread making session where you’ll learn the magic of yeast, flour, water, and a little patience. Whether you’re brand new to baking or looking to level up your loaf game, this session will walk you through the fundamentals of working with yeast, kneading dough, shaping loaves, and baking bread that’s truly the best thing since… well, sliced bread. You’ll get practical tips for creating delicious homemade bread, learn how to avoid common baking pitfalls, and discover how a few simple ingredients can turn into something warm, crusty, and absolutely irresistible. By the end, you’ll feel confident enough to roll up your sleeves, get your hands a little floury, and start baking bread that will make your kitchen smell like heaven. Warning: Side effects may include flour on your shirt, a house that smells amazing, and friends suddenly showing up around dinner time.
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Enjoy two hours of fly casting instruction with an experienced fly fisher and casting instructor. Whether you are brand new to the sport or just looking to reel in a better cast, this session will help you build confidence and skill on the water. You’ll learn the fundamentals of casting, improve your technique, and pick up practical tips that will have you fishing smarter, not harder. By the end, you will be ready to tackle the water with a little more finesse and maybe even land the big one. No matter your experience level, this is a great chance to test the waters, sharpen your skills, and have a fin-tastic time doing it.
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Enjoy a private one hour music lesson with masterful Seattle jazz musician Colin Pulkrabek, a local trombonist, composer, educator, trio & quartet bandleader who performs the art of jazz globally. No matter what instrument you play, this one-on-one session will explore rhythm, improvisation, phrasing, and musical storytelling. Bring your instrument, your passion, and explore the heart that makes jazz swing. Perfect for adult beginners, returning musicians, or jazz enthusiasts. Colin’s specialty is trombone, but welcomes all instrumentalists to his studio — the only requirement is a desire to learn. This personalized lesson offers an opportunity to be educated directly by a working composer, performer, and teacher raised in Seattle’s vibrant jazz community.
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Get ready for an adrenaline-filled adventure on the Tieton River, one of Washington’s most exciting seasonal whitewater experiences. This package includes two tickets for a guided whitewater rafting trip, where you’ll navigate thrilling rapids! Fast-moving water, big splashes, and an unforgettable ride. These trips are only available during a short window in September, making this a limited and highly sought-after experience. Important details: (1), Valid for two participants. (2) If you’d like to go this year, reservations must be made early in the season, ideally in April. (3) No expiration date, you may choose a future season such as 2027. Perfect for adventure seekers, nature lovers, or anyone looking to experience the wild side of Washington.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a perfectly planned day or night out with this Redmond to Renton experience, now made simple with access via the Link light rail and Crosslake Station. Start your outing with a luxury movie experience at IPIC Theaters, where comfort meets cinema. Then, enjoy a delicious meal at Anchovies & Salt, either before or after your film. You set the vibe. Whether it is a cozy date night or a fun day out, this experience is designed to be easy, flexible, and just a little indulgent. Perfect for couples, friends, or anyone looking to plan a simple and memorable outing. Includes: 2 Gift cards, one for each venue.
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