On Your Mark, Inc

Hosted by

On Your Mark, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Spring Gala

1100 South Avenue

Staten Island, NY 10314, USA

Add a donation for On Your Mark, Inc

$

Gala Ticket (1)
$250
Event Sponsorship
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(Includes table of 10, platinum page, sign at event, logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)

Send ad and logo to [email protected]

Corporate Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(Includes table of 10, gold page, sign at event, logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)

Send ad and logo to [email protected]

Outside Back Cover
$1,600

(Outside back cover and featured logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)


Send ad and logo to [email protected]

Diamond Page
$1,600

(Diamond journal page, ad and logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)


Send ad and logo to [email protected]

Inside Front Cover
$1,500

(Inside front cover and logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)

Send ad and logo to [email protected]

Inside Back Cover
$1,500

(Inside back cover and logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)


Send ad and logo to [email protected]

Platinum Page
$1,100

(Platinum journal page, ad and logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)


Send ad and logo to [email protected]

Gold Page
$600

Gold journal page, ad only.


Send ad and logo to [email protected]

Silver Page
$400

Silver journal page, ad only.


Send ad and logo to [email protected]

Bronze Page
$350

Bronze journal page, ad only.


Send ad and logo to [email protected]

Full Page
$250

Full journal page, ad only.


Send ad and logo to [email protected]

Half Page
$200

Half journal page, ad only.


Send ad and logo to [email protected]

Quarter Page
$150

Quarter journal page, ad only.


Send ad and logo to [email protected]

Bundle Raffle Package
$100

Pick up your bundle the night of!


4 Raffle Sheets

3 50/50s


$120 Value for $100!

Donation
Pay what you can
Tv Sponsor
$350

logo / signage in ballroom

Bar Sponsorship
$250

Logo / signage on a dedicated bar

Piano Sponsorship
$300

Logo / signage on grand piano

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!