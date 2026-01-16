2026 Spring Gala

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About this event
$
(Includes table of 10, platinum page, sign at event, logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)
Send ad and logo to [email protected]
(Includes table of 10, gold page, sign at event, logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)
Send ad and logo to [email protected]
(Outside back cover and featured logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)
Send ad and logo to [email protected]
(Diamond journal page, ad and logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)
Send ad and logo to [email protected]
(Inside front cover and logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)
Send ad and logo to [email protected]
(Inside back cover and logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)
Send ad and logo to [email protected]
(Platinum journal page, ad and logo feat. on electronic outdoor display at Victory and Forest)
Send ad and logo to [email protected]
Pick up your bundle the night of!
4 Raffle Sheets
3 50/50s
$120 Value for $100!
logo / signage in ballroom
Logo / signage on a dedicated bar
Logo / signage on grand piano
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