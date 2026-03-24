Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)

Offered by

Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)

About this shop

2026 Spring Gala Add-Ons

Fund the Need!
Pay what you can

This year's Fund the Need donations will go to re-building the upper playground apparatus.

Race Card
$5

Purchase extra race cards to extend the fun at our horse racing game.


Suggested Donation $5

Drink Ticket
$10

$10 per drink

The Girl Who Drank The Moon item
The Girl Who Drank The Moon
$10

The Girl Who Drank The Moon. A book written by our own Dr. Bryan and illustrated by Marianne Therrien.

The Hiccupopotamus item
The Hiccupopotamus
$10

Hiccupopotamus. A book written by our own Dr. Bryan and illustrated by Naman Dave.

Add a donation for Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!