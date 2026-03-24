2026 Spring Gala Add-Ons

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About this shop
This year's Fund the Need donations will go to re-building the upper playground apparatus.
Purchase extra race cards to extend the fun at our horse racing game.
Suggested Donation $5
$10 per drink
The Girl Who Drank The Moon. A book written by our own Dr. Bryan and illustrated by Marianne Therrien.
Hiccupopotamus. A book written by our own Dr. Bryan and illustrated by Naman Dave.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!