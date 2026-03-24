Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)

Hosted by

Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Spring Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1513 Cristobal Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32303, USA

Pre-K Bread Baking Basket item
Pre-K Bread Baking Basket
$100

Starting bid

Bread Baking Basket with $15 gift card for Brown's Kitchen, baking tools, recipe book, and a Le Creuset butter dish.

Kindergarten Grilling Basket item
Kindergarten Grilling Basket
$75

Starting bid

Grilling Basket with tools, apron, seasonings & 2 bottles of wine.

First Grade Pizza Fun Basket item
First Grade Pizza Fun Basket
$100

Starting bid

Pizza basket with $15 gift card for Brown's Kitchen, Le Creuset pizza stone, recipe book, and ingredients.

Second Grade Italian Night Basket item
Second Grade Italian Night Basket
$100

Starting bid

Italian Kitchen basket with pasta, olive oil, recipe book, 2 bottles of wine, and wine glasses.

Third Grade Fishing Fun Basket item
Third Grade Fishing Fun Basket
$75

Starting bid

Fishing Fun basket with $50 gift card for Bass Pro, $50 gift card for PetCo, fishing tackle, an angler's guide book, fishing buffs, a hat, and socks.

Fourth Grade Movie & Game Night Basket item
Fourth Grade Movie & Game Night Basket
$75

Starting bid

Movie & Game Night Basket with $50 gift card for AMC, $50 gift card for Amazon, popcorn popper, picnic blanket, puzzle, games, snacks, and a year's worth of candy.

Fifth Grade Date Night Basket item
Fifth Grade Date Night Basket
$150

Starting bid

Date Night Basket with 2 $50 gift cards for Table 23, $75 Seminole Sitters Gift Certificate, $70 gift certificate for Color Me Mine good for a couples ceramic class, $20 gift card for Beignets & Brew, 2 bottles of wine, mason jar wine glasses, couples game, puzzle, jewelry, candle, and chocolate.

Sixth Grade Relaxation Basket item
Sixth Grade Relaxation Basket
$100

Starting bid

Relaxation Basket with $50 gift card for Millennium Spa, $25 gift card for Midtown Reader, $10 gift card for Panera, candle, candle warming lamp, assorted bath bombs and salts, soaps, coffee, and a neck pillow.

Seventh Grade Gardening Basket item
Seventh Grade Gardening Basket
$100

Starting bid

Garden Basket with $50 gift card for Tallahassee Nurseries, a tote, hat, apron, book, knee pad, seeds, and tools.

Eighth Grade Camping Basket item
Eighth Grade Camping Basket
$100

Starting bid

Camping Basket with $100 gift card for REI, storage bin, fan, string lights, head lamp, marshmallow roasters, license plate game, and a water bottle.

Jana Kiwala Sun Collage item
Jana Kiwala Sun Collage
$75

Starting bid

Colorful paper sun collage on red canvas by Jana Kiwala.

Adult Health & Wellness Bundle item
Adult Health & Wellness Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Adult Health & Wellness Bundle with 1 gift certificate for Premier Health & Fitness good for 1 month of membership, 1 gift certificate for Journeys in Yoga good for 5 classes, and 1 gift certificate for Restorative Yoga good for 6 classes, 1 gift certificate for Killearn Lakes Taekwondo, good for one month of free classes

Kid's Activity Bundle item
Kid's Activity Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Kid's Activity Bundle with 1 gift certificate for Killearn Lakes Taekwondo good for one month of free classes, 4 gift certificates for District 850 good for 2 hours of play, 4 tickets for the Tallahassee Museum, and 1 gift certificate for Key Note Piano good for 1 month(4 sessions) of piano lessons.


Euphoria Tattoos Gift Certificate item
Euphoria Tattoos Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

$200 gift certificate for Euphoria Tattoos.



Donated by Alain Rodgers

Theatre Tallahassee Flex Tickets item
Theatre Tallahassee Flex Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Theatre Tallahassee Flex Ticket Package of 5 tickets.

Tallahassee Museum Ticket Bundle item
Tallahassee Museum Ticket Bundle
$75

Starting bid

8 Tallahassee Museum Tickets.

Farmer's Daughter Wine & Tour Basket item
Farmer's Daughter Wine & Tour Basket
$150

Starting bid

Thomasville Winery, Farmer's Daughter Wine Basket with gift certificate for Two Tastings and 8 bottles of wine.

Splash RV Resort Gift Certificate item
Splash RV Resort Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

$250 gift certificate for Splash RV Resort and Waterpark. Enjoy a one of a kind full-service RV resort just minutes away from the beach plus fun and adventure, with a relaxing water park that delights kids and adults alike. Located in Milton, FL.

Carrabbas Basket item
Carrabbas Basket
$100

Starting bid

Carrabbas Basket with 2 $20 gift cards for Carrabbas, 2 $20 gift cards for Bumpas, 2 $25 gift cards for Bonefish Grill, 2 bottles of wine, a specialty vinegar, a candle.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!