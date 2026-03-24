2026 Spring Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Bread Baking Basket with $15 gift card for Brown's Kitchen, baking tools, recipe book, and a Le Creuset butter dish.
Starting bid
Grilling Basket with tools, apron, seasonings & 2 bottles of wine.
Starting bid
Pizza basket with $15 gift card for Brown's Kitchen, Le Creuset pizza stone, recipe book, and ingredients.
Starting bid
Italian Kitchen basket with pasta, olive oil, recipe book, 2 bottles of wine, and wine glasses.
Starting bid
Fishing Fun basket with $50 gift card for Bass Pro, $50 gift card for PetCo, fishing tackle, an angler's guide book, fishing buffs, a hat, and socks.
Starting bid
Movie & Game Night Basket with $50 gift card for AMC, $50 gift card for Amazon, popcorn popper, picnic blanket, puzzle, games, snacks, and a year's worth of candy.
Starting bid
Date Night Basket with 2 $50 gift cards for Table 23, $75 Seminole Sitters Gift Certificate, $70 gift certificate for Color Me Mine good for a couples ceramic class, $20 gift card for Beignets & Brew, 2 bottles of wine, mason jar wine glasses, couples game, puzzle, jewelry, candle, and chocolate.
Starting bid
Relaxation Basket with $50 gift card for Millennium Spa, $25 gift card for Midtown Reader, $10 gift card for Panera, candle, candle warming lamp, assorted bath bombs and salts, soaps, coffee, and a neck pillow.
Starting bid
Garden Basket with $50 gift card for Tallahassee Nurseries, a tote, hat, apron, book, knee pad, seeds, and tools.
Starting bid
Camping Basket with $100 gift card for REI, storage bin, fan, string lights, head lamp, marshmallow roasters, license plate game, and a water bottle.
Starting bid
Colorful paper sun collage on red canvas by Jana Kiwala.
Starting bid
Adult Health & Wellness Bundle with 1 gift certificate for Premier Health & Fitness good for 1 month of membership, 1 gift certificate for Journeys in Yoga good for 5 classes, and 1 gift certificate for Restorative Yoga good for 6 classes, 1 gift certificate for Killearn Lakes Taekwondo, good for one month of free classes
Starting bid
Kid's Activity Bundle with 1 gift certificate for Killearn Lakes Taekwondo good for one month of free classes, 4 gift certificates for District 850 good for 2 hours of play, 4 tickets for the Tallahassee Museum, and 1 gift certificate for Key Note Piano good for 1 month(4 sessions) of piano lessons.
Starting bid
$200 gift certificate for Euphoria Tattoos.
Donated by Alain Rodgers
Starting bid
Theatre Tallahassee Flex Ticket Package of 5 tickets.
Starting bid
8 Tallahassee Museum Tickets.
Starting bid
Thomasville Winery, Farmer's Daughter Wine Basket with gift certificate for Two Tastings and 8 bottles of wine.
Starting bid
$250 gift certificate for Splash RV Resort and Waterpark. Enjoy a one of a kind full-service RV resort just minutes away from the beach plus fun and adventure, with a relaxing water park that delights kids and adults alike. Located in Milton, FL.
Starting bid
Carrabbas Basket with 2 $20 gift cards for Carrabbas, 2 $20 gift cards for Bumpas, 2 $25 gift cards for Bonefish Grill, 2 bottles of wine, a specialty vinegar, a candle.
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