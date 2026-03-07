2026 Spring Gardening Workshop with Seed to Table

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About this event
Like our sliding-scale Produce Shares, this rate is for participants who need a more accessible option right now — whether that’s because of student life, seasonal income, caregiving responsibilities, tight budgets, or other financial priorities.
This rate reflects the true cost of offering this class — including educator time, materials, and farm operations — and contributes to the long-term sustainability of Seed to Table’s education programs.
For those who are able to give a little more. By selecting this tier, you help subsidize Community Rate registrations and expand access to Seed to Table’s education programs. Choosing this level also helps us not only cover expenses, but also reinvest in our educators, our land, and future learning opportunities. Your generosity directly supports neighbors who might not otherwise be able to attend — strengthening our whole community in the process.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!