2026 Spring Golf

RBS Certificate or Bartender Required for alcohol service. RBS certificate can be obtained online: 1) Go to https://www.abc.ca.gov/education/rbs/ for a permit number 2) Go to https://www.rbspermit.com/ to take a self-paced course ($13) 3) Take the online test to complete the process.

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***