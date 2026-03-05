ISPE San Diego Chapter

Hosted by

ISPE San Diego Chapter

About this event

2026 Spring Golf

15150 San Dieguito Rd

Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067, USA

Annual Sponsor Foursome (Platinum or Gold Level)
Free

Golf Foursome, shotgun start. Includes boxed lunch and post-round pizza. Boxed lunch will include a turkey sandwich, unless specific request is made (veggie, ham, roast beef available). *** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***


Foursome
$1,400

Golf Foursome, shotgun start. Includes boxed lunch and post-round pizza. Boxed lunch will include a turkey sandwich, unless specific request is made (veggie, ham, roast beef available). *** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***


Twosome
$700

2- players Golf, shotgun start. Includes boxed lunch and post-round pizza. Boxed lunch will include a turkey sandwich, unless specific request is made (veggie, ham, roast beef available). Note- format is 4 player scramble. You will be paired with singles or twosome. *** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Single Golfer
$350

Single player Golf, shotgun start. Includes boxed lunch and post-round pizza. Boxed lunch will include a turkey sandwich, unless specific request is made (veggie, ham, roast beef available). Note- format is 4 player scramble. You may not be placed until last minute as groups are formed. *** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Annual Sponsor Dedicated Hole (Platinum or Gold Level)
Free

Includes a sign, table and 2 chairs per hole. You supply your own tent.

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***


Dedicated Hole Sponsor
$1,000

Includes a sign, table and 2 chairs per hole. You supply your own tent.

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Dedicated Hole Sponsor- Alcohol Service Add-On
Free

RBS Certificate or Bartender Required for alcohol service. RBS certificate can be obtained online: 1) Go to https://www.abc.ca.gov/education/rbs/ for a permit number 2) Go to https://www.rbspermit.com/ to take a self-paced course ($13) 3) Take the online test to complete the process.

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Pre-Round Bar Sponsor
Free

Pre-Round Bar Sponsor. You determine if set $ amount or use drink tickets. Pay directly to golf course with credit card. Sponsorship includes a sign placed near the bar area. *** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Boxed Lunch Sponsor
$500

Boxed Lunch Sponsor includes a sign acknowledging sponsorship, placed near registration.

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Post- Round Bar Sponsor
Free

Pre-Round Bar Sponsor. You determine if set $ amount or use drink tickets. Pay directly to golf course with credit card. Sponsorship includes a sign placed near the bar area.

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Post Round Food Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship includes a sign acknowledging sponsorship, placed near post-round food buffet.

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Sign Sponsor
$150

Your sign will be placed somewhere along the golf course.

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Putting Contest Sponsor
$250

Putting contest (work with golf course to set up) sponsor. You supply the prize(s) for the winner(s).

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!