2026 Spring Golf

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Golf Foursome, shotgun start. Includes boxed lunch and post-round pizza. Boxed lunch will include a turkey sandwich, unless specific request is made (veggie, ham, roast beef available). *** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Golf Foursome, shotgun start. Includes boxed lunch and post-round pizza. Boxed lunch will include a turkey sandwich, unless specific request is made (veggie, ham, roast beef available). *** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
2- players Golf, shotgun start. Includes boxed lunch and post-round pizza. Boxed lunch will include a turkey sandwich, unless specific request is made (veggie, ham, roast beef available). Note- format is 4 player scramble. You will be paired with singles or twosome. *** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Single player Golf, shotgun start. Includes boxed lunch and post-round pizza. Boxed lunch will include a turkey sandwich, unless specific request is made (veggie, ham, roast beef available). Note- format is 4 player scramble. You may not be placed until last minute as groups are formed. *** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Includes a sign, table and 2 chairs per hole. You supply your own tent.
*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Includes a sign, table and 2 chairs per hole. You supply your own tent.
*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
RBS Certificate or Bartender Required for alcohol service. RBS certificate can be obtained online: 1) Go to https://www.abc.ca.gov/education/rbs/ for a permit number 2) Go to https://www.rbspermit.com/ to take a self-paced course ($13) 3) Take the online test to complete the process.
*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Pre-Round Bar Sponsor. You determine if set $ amount or use drink tickets. Pay directly to golf course with credit card. Sponsorship includes a sign placed near the bar area. *** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Boxed Lunch Sponsor includes a sign acknowledging sponsorship, placed near registration.
*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Pre-Round Bar Sponsor. You determine if set $ amount or use drink tickets. Pay directly to golf course with credit card. Sponsorship includes a sign placed near the bar area.
*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Sponsorship includes a sign acknowledging sponsorship, placed near post-round food buffet.
*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Your sign will be placed somewhere along the golf course.
*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Putting contest (work with golf course to set up) sponsor. You supply the prize(s) for the winner(s).
*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
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