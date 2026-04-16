Northwest Georgia Transportation Club

Hosted by

Northwest Georgia Transportation Club

About this event

2026 Spring Golf Tournament

298 Nob N Dr

Cohutta, GA 30710, USA

Individual Player
$125

Ticket Includes:
Round of golf, box lunch, cart fees, door prize entry, and mulligan

Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ticket Includes:
Entry for 4 players, round of golf, box lunch, cart fees, door prize entry, 4 mulligans (1 per player).


*please include ALL player names.*

Course Sponsor
$1,000

This purchase include the cost of a sign featuring your name/logo displayed up front at the course, providing visibility and recognition for your support of the event.

Tent Hole Sponsor
$200

Set up your tent to host giveaways, provide food or beverages, and have a little fun with golfers. Bonus: best dressed tent wins a $100 prize!

*must provide your own tent, tables and any other materials you may need*

Sign Sponsor
$100

This purchase includes the cost of a sign featuring your name/logo for display at the course, providing visibility and recognition for your sponsorship.


*New sponsors must email their logo/image by 05/15/2026 to allow time for production of sign.*

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$250

This purchase includes the cost of a sign featuring your name/logo for display at the designated hole for Closest to the Pin, providing visibility and recognition for your sponsorship.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$250

This purchase includes the cost of a sign featuring your name/logo for display at the designated hole for Longest Drive, providing visibility and recognition for your sponsorship.

Trophy Sponsor
$250

This purchase includes the cost of a sign featuring your name/logo displayed up front at the course, providing visibility and recognition for providing the trophies for the awards.

Breakfast Sponsor
$300

This purchase includes the cost of a sign featuring your name/logo displayed up front at the course, providing visibility and recognition for providing breakfast for the tournament.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!