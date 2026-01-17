Process Work Institute

Process Work Institute

About this event

2026 Spring Intensive and Supervision Seminar

2049 NW Hoyt St

Portland, OR 97209, USA

Spring Intensive: Pay-it-forward Rate
$1,400

Spring Intensive Only,

For those who have the financial capacity to contribute at a higher level. This rate helps sustain the workshop and supports reduced-cost access for others in the community.

Spring Intensive: Standard Rate
$1,250

Spring Intensive Only.

The standard workshop rate.

Spring Intensive: Early Bird Rate II
$950
Available until Feb 16

Spring Intensive Only.

Early bird tickets. If you have financial capacity, consider paying the standard rate instead to helps sustain the workshop and support reduced-cost access for others in the community.

Spring Intensive: Early Bird Rate III
$1,150
Available until Feb 26

Spring Intensive Only.

Early bird tickets. If you have financial capacity, consider paying the standard rate instead to helps sustain the workshop and support reduced-cost access for others in the community.

Supervision Seminar: Standard Rate
$2,450

Supervision Seminar only.

The standard workshop rate.

Supervision Seminar: Early Bird
$2,250
Available until Feb 16

Supervision Seminar only.

Early bird tickets. If you have financial capacity, consider paying the standard rate instead to helps sustain the workshop and support reduced-cost access for others in the community.

Intensive & Seminar Bundle
$3,505

$195 Saving Joining both the Spring Intensive & Supervision Seminar

Attend both the Spring Intensive and the Supervision Seminar for a single lower rate. If you have financial capacity, consider paying the programs separately to help sustain the workshop and support reduced-cost access for others in the community.

