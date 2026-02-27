Black Educated Lesbians

Hosted by

Black Educated Lesbians

About this event

2026 Spring into Health: LGBTQ Health & Wellness Fair Vendor & Sponosorships

231 Sycamore St

Decatur, GA 30030, USA

Community Health Partner
$250

• Vendor table presence
• Logo placement on digital materials
• Social media recognition
• Inclusion in impact report

Wellness Partner
$500

• Logo placement on event materials
• Vendor table presence
• On-camera acknowledgment
• Social media recognition
• Inclusion in impact report

Presenting Partner
$1,000

• Premier logo placement on all event materials
• Recognition in press & digital promotions
• On-camera acknowledgment during filmed recap
• Opportunity to speak (5–7 minutes)
• Premium table placement
• Social media feature (pre & post event)
• Inclusion in impact report
• Dedicated email spotlight (if applicable)

Vendor Fee
$150

1 table and 2 chairs

Community Impact Feature
$75

• A dedicated social media spotlight
• Recognition as a community supporter
• Inclusion in our event recap

Add a donation for Black Educated Lesbians

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