2026 Spring Lacrosse Clinics & Summer Camp - Downingtown East High School Girls Lacrosse

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About this event
Spring Girls Lacrosse Clinic #2
📅 Monday, April 6, 2026
⏰ 9:00AM - 12:00PM
📍 Downingtown East High School Lower Turf Field
✨ No school for DASD students
📝 Athlete information will be collected below
🌧️ In the event of rain, clinic will be moved to the gym!
Girls Lacrosse Summer Camp
📅 Monday, June 8th thru Thursday, June 11th
🌧 Rain date Friday, June 12
⏰ 9:00 AM–12:00 PM
📍 Downingtown East High School Lower Turf Field
✨ No school for DASD students
👕 Camp T-Shirt included!!!
📝 Athlete information will be collected below
***Special Registration Includes All Sessions!
🌸 Spring Lacrosse Clinic
📅 Monday, April 6
AND
☀️ Summer Lacrosse Camp
📅 Monday, June 8 through Thursday, June 11
✨ This registration is for all sessions listed above
👕 Camp T -Shirt included
📝 Player information will be collected below
$
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