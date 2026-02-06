Downingtown East Girls Lacrosse Booster

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Downingtown East Girls Lacrosse Booster

About this event

2026 Spring Lacrosse Clinics & Summer Camp - Downingtown East High School Girls Lacrosse

Spring Girls Lacrosse Clinic (APRIL)
$40

Spring Girls Lacrosse Clinic #2

📅 Monday, April 6, 2026
⏰ 9:00AM - 12:00PM
📍 Downingtown East High School Lower Turf Field

✨ No school for DASD students

📝 Athlete information will be collected below
🌧️ In the event of rain, clinic will be moved to the gym!

Girls Lacrosse Summer Camp (includes T-Shirt!)
$150

Girls Lacrosse Summer Camp
📅 Monday, June 8th thru Thursday, June 11th
🌧 Rain date Friday, June 12
⏰ 9:00 AM–12:00 PM
📍 Downingtown East High School Lower Turf Field
✨ No school for DASD students
👕 Camp T-Shirt included!!!
📝 Athlete information will be collected below

$10 SAVINGS || Clinic & Camp Combo Package & T-Shirt!
$180

***Special Registration Includes All Sessions!


🌸 Spring Lacrosse Clinic
📅 Monday, April 6

AND

☀️ Summer Lacrosse Camp
📅 Monday, June 8 through Thursday, June 11

✨ This registration is for all sessions listed above
👕 Camp T -Shirt included
📝 Player information will be collected below

Add a donation for Downingtown East Girls Lacrosse Booster

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